Preview: Rockies at Astros

Following a dismal road trip, the Houston Astros once again have righted the ship at home. The Astros look to end their latest homestand in winning fashion when they cap a quick two-game set with the Colorado Rockies before the interleague encounter heads to Denver for two more contests.

Houston, which went 0-6 on a recent trek, is 3-1 on its homestand, outscoring opponents 30-11 following Monday’s 6-3 triumph over the Rockies. George Springer slugged a pair of homers while rookie Carlos Correa registered his first three-hit performance as the Astros picked up their 14th win in the last 19 home games. They also own an American League-high 22 home victories and improved to 55-30 all-time against Colorado at Minute Maid Park. The Rockies have lost five of their last six games while averaging just 1.8 runs.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (2-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Astros RH Vince Velasquez (0-0, 0.00)

Rusin began his career with Colorado by going 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA over three starts before he was hit hard at Miami on Thursday. He gave up six runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-0 loss. The University of Kentucky product has yet to face the Astros.

A second-round pick in 2010, Velasquez made his debut with the Astros on Wednesday, yielding three hits and walking four over five scoreless innings on the road against the Chicago White Sox. The 23-year-old struck out five batters in the 89-pitch outing. Velasquez went 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA in five starts for Double-A Corpus Christi prior to his promotion.

WALK-OFFS

1. Springer is batting .372 with four homers in 20 games as the leadoff hitter.

2. Rockies’ regular leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon batted ninth for the first time this year on Monday, going 0-for-3.

3. Astros LF Colby Rasmus slugged a three-run homer Monday but is expected to be placed on the bereavement list in advance of Tuesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rockies 3