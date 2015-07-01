Preview: Rockies at Athletics

The Colorado Rockies try for their first series victory on the road since May when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in the rubber match of their three-game series involving last-place teams. Colorado snapped a 14-game road losing streak in American League ballparks and won for the first time in eight interleague games this season with a 2-1 victory Tuesday while avoiding Oakland ace Sonny Gray, who was a late scratch because of flu-like symptoms.

The Rockies (34-43), who have lost three straight road series since sweeping three games from Philadelphia from May 29-31, are 17-21 on the road after finishing 21-60 away from home last season. Colorado players own the two longest hitting streaks in the majors as reigning National League Player of the Week Nolan Arenado has hit in 17 straight and Troy Tulowitzki ’s run sits at 14 after also extending his career high by reaching base in 29 consecutive contests. The Athletics (35-44) are a major league-worst 6-20 in one-run games and 10-31 in contests decided by two runs or fewer. Oakland’s Jesse Hahn has done his best work in day games this season and opposes Chad Bettis, who has won his past two starts.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (4-2, 3.56 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (5-6, 3.47)

Bettis allowed three runs and six hits in six innings of an 8-6 victory at San Francisco on Friday after yielding one run and five hits in 6 1/3 frames of a 5-1 win over Milwaukee on June 20. The 26-year-old Texan has permitted only four home runs while striking out 46 in 55 2/3 innings and has been a bright spot on a staff that sports a major league-worst 4.92 ERA. Bettis, who has never faced Oakland, is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA in two career interleague starts.

Hahn permitted five runs (three earned) and nine hits in six innings of a 5-2 loss to Kansas City on Friday, snapping a four-start unbeaten streak (3-0). The 25-year-old Connecticut native, who is 3-1 with a 1.53 ERA and .167 batting average against in five day starts, yielded two home runs versus Kansas City after allowing three in his first 14 turns this season. Hahn is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA in three interleague starts, but was 0-1, 5.68 in two turns versus Colorado while with San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arenado is hitting .366 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs while Tulowitzki is batting .382 with a home run and eight RBIs during their streaks.

2. Oakland, which has a run differential of plus-45, finished 15-12 in June to snap a string of four straight losing months.

3. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez, like Tulowitzki a candidate to be moved at the trade deadline July 31, hit .279 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in June after batting .219 with four homers and 13 RBIs in April and May.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Rockies 2