De La Rosa, Rockies cut down Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Colorado Rockies left-hander Jorge De La Rosa doesn’t want to make a habit of pitching with a sore left middle finger, but it worked out just fine Tuesday night.

De La Rosa pitched seven shutout innings, and the Rockies ended their three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory against the Oakland A’s at the O.co Coliseum.

The Rockies starter allowed just four hits, walked four and struck out four, leaving him one shy of 1,000 career strikeouts.

De La Rosa (5-3) had to leave his previous start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning with a cut on his left middle finger. This time there was no blood, but there was some pain and occasional numbness.

“It was bad,” De La Rosa said. “It felt numb. I was able to keep pitching. It wasn’t bleeding, just sore.”

De La Rosa didn’t allow a hit until A’s second baseman Ben Zobrist lined a leadoff single in the fourth. He pitched his way out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth, striking out A’s catcher Josh Phegley and getting third baseman Brett Lawrie to ground into a fielder’s choice.

“Everything was working really good,” De La Rosa said. “My command was there today. That’s why I threw seven innings. If you don’t have command, you’re not going to go far in the game.”

Rockies closer John Axford was placed on the family medical emergency list before the game, so 42-year-old right-hander LaTroy Hawkins pitched the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning for his second save of the season and the 125th of his career.

“He’s a freak of nature,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Hawkins. “He still runs it up there in the mid-90s. He did a nice job for us in that closer’s role last year.”

The Rockies won an interleague game for the first time this season after losing their first seven. They also ended their streak of 14 consecutive interleague road losses, which fell one shy of tying the major league record.

“Every win is important, every win is gold,” Weiss said. “Our last few games have been tough, but we like being able to hand the ball to Jorge when we’re in a tough run. It was a big win.”

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues, with a fourth-inning single. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to 14 games -- baseball’s second longest -- by singling in the fourth.

The A’s were without their ace, Sonny Gray, who missed his scheduled start with flu-like symptoms that sent him to the hospital Monday for an overnight stay and tests that continued Tuesday.

Oakland called up right-hander Chris Bassitt (0-1) from Triple-A Nashville, and he allowed just one run on five hits over five innings in his first start for the A‘s. Bassitt struck out three and walked none.

“I felt OK,” said Bassitt, who pitched on three days’ rest. “Short rest is never good for anybody. I‘m used to throwing a side (session) on the fourth day, so I told myself, ‘All right, this will be a really extended side.’ I didn’t have much feel tonight, so I just pounded the zone and hoped for the best.”

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead against Bassitt in the fourth inning and added a run in the seventh off reliever Fernando Rodriguez. Designated hitter Wilin Rosario had a leadoff single, moved to third on left fielder Brandon Barnes two-out single to right and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

“I don’t know that we could ask for much more,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Bassitt. “He threw strikes, got outs, mixed his pitches, used different velocities with his two-seamer and four-seamer.”

Oakland cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1 in the eighth when Zobrist roped a two-out double off reliever Tommy Kahnle to right and scored on designated hitter Billy Butler’s single.

NOTES: RHP Sonny Gray was admitted to a hospital Monday night for what the A’s called flu-like symptoms, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday. RHP Chris Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville and started against the Rockies, and 1B/3B Max Muncy was optioned to Nashville. ... Rockies RHP John Axford was placed on the family medical emergency list before the game. Manager Walt Weiss said the move had nothing to do with Axford’s 2-year-old son, Jameson, who spent weeks in a hospital in Arizona after being bitten twice on his right foot by a rattle snake during spring training. ... The Rockies placed RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) on the disabled list, retroactive to Monday LHP Yohan Flande and RHP Justin Miller were called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... The A’s signed SS Richie Martin, their first-round draft pick from the University of Florida.