Butler jumpstarts A’s in win over Rockies

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s had to believe it was going to be their day when designated hitter Billy Butler hit his fifth career triple leading off the second inning, then scored on a sacrifice fly.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Butler isn’t known for his speed, but he was fast enough to jumpstart the A’s and spark them to a 4-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday afternoon at the O.co Coliseum.

”That was impressive,“ said speedy A’s center fielder Billy Burns, who had a triple, a double and scored two runs. ”Anytime a guy like that just starts trucking around the bases, it gets you excited . So it was fun to see.

“When he tagged up, that’s just a classic speedster right there. That whole at-bat and scoring I was pumped up. I gave him a big high-five when he scored.”

Of course Butler needed help from Rockies left fielder Rafael Ynoa on both the triple and the run. Butler hit a deep line drive and Ynoa crashed into the left field wall while trying to catch it. Ynoa stayed on the ground and Butler kept running as the ball caromed away. Butler scored easily on Eric Sogard’s shallow sacrifice fly when Ynoa’s throw barely got back to the infield.

“I was a little out of breath,” Butler said of his triple. “The only way I‘m getting a triple -- I‘m glad he’s all right -- is if he goes down. Burnsie had a triple. He was definitely a whole base ahead of me. The only thing I thought about when I got that triple was it took away from my doubles total.”

Butler went 2-for-3 with his first triple since Aug. 9, 2012, drove in a run, scored once and walked.

Butler and Burns gave right-hander Jesse Hahn all the support he needed. Hahn pitched six strong innings. Hahn (6-6) gave up one run and four hits and posted his fourth win in his past five decisions. He struck out six and walked two.

Right-hander Tyler Clippard got the final four outs for his 14th save.

Oakland (36-45) reached the halfway point in its season nine games below .500.

Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis (4-3) gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings as his two-game winning streak ended. He struck out four and walked none but threw 111 pitches.

“Chad hung in there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It was a start I feel like he could have won. We didn’t perform well offensively. We had some opportunities early and we didn’t execute. Could have got out to an early lead.”

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4, snapping his 17-game hitting streak, which had been the longest active streak in the major leagues.

Colorado (34-44) lost for the fourth time in its past five games and fell to 1-8 in interleague games. They dropped two of three to the A‘s, losing the series, and are 2-4 on their nine-game road trip.

“Just a tough road trip, especially here in Oakland,” said Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who had two hits. “We didn’t score a lot of runs this series. We know that the offense needs to get going.”

The A’s made it 2-0 in the third when Burns hit a leadoff triple into the right field corner and scored on right fielder Josh Reddick’s two-out single.

Colorado answered with a run in the fourth when first baseman Ben Paulsen and catcher Nick Hundley had back-to-back doubles with two outs.

But the A’s scored a run in fifth to make it 3-1. Burns hit a one-out double and Butler drove him in with a bases-load single to right with two outs.

Home plate umpire Tom Hallion took a hard foul ball off his mask with two outs in the top of the first inning and couldn’t continue. First base umpire Alfonso Marquez took over behind the plate and the rest of the game was played with three umpires.

NOTES: A’s RHP Sonny Gray, who missed his scheduled start Tuesday, has been diagnosed with severe bacterial gastroenteritis. He was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. He is being treated with antibiotics and fluids. “I spoke to Sonny this morning,” said A’s team physician Dr. Allan Pont. “He’s getting much better. He’s had no fever. He’s actually rounding into shape.” A’s manager Bob Melvin said he doesn’t know whether Gray will make his next scheduled start on Sunday against Seattle. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was out of lineup, getting a scheduled day off. “It’s a quick turnaround, a routine day off,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. ... A’s RHP Chris Bassitt, who filled in for Gray on Tuesday, will start again Sunday if Gray isn’t ready. ... Weiss said he will go with a closer-by-committee while closer John Axford is on the family medical emergency list. RHP LaTroy Hawkins, who got a save Tuesday, is one option. RHPs Scott Oberg and Tommy Kahnle are two others.