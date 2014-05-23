Preview: Rockies at Braves

The Colorado Rockies begin a nine-game road trip on Friday against the Atlanta Braves and hope to bring the offense that is hitting .344 at home - not the one batting just .251 away from Coors Field. The Rockies banged out 10 hits at home Thursday against San Francisco before rain suspended play in the sixth inning. Colorado faces an Atlanta team that has won four of its past five, the latest being a 5-4 comeback victory over Milwaukee on Thursday.

If the Braves have a lead in the ninth inning, Craig Kimbrel will take the ball looking to draw closer to John Smoltz’s franchise saves record. Kimbrel struck out the side Thursday for his 12th save of the season and the 151st of his career, drawing within three of Smoltz’s club mark. Colorado has scored 162 runs in 24 home games but just 95 in the same number of road contests.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (5-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Braves RH Gavin Floyd (0-1, 2.41)

Lyles looks to rebound from his worst start of the season in which he allowed six runs with six walks in 3 1/3 innings Saturday against San Diego. He has benefited from strong run support, as the Rockies have averaged six runs in his nine starts. Lyles pitched well in his lone career appearance against Atlanta, allowing two runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 frames.

Floyd has pitched well enough to win all three of his starts since coming back from Tommy John surgery, allowing one earned run in two outings and three earned runs in his one loss. He gave up one earned run (four total) in 5 1/3 innings Sunday at St. Louis. Floyd is 0-1 in three career games against the Rockies, surrendering 13 runs on 16 hits in 16 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado C Wilin Rosario is hitting .353 with three runs scored and five RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta’s bullpen has posted a 2.17 ERA this month, allowing 14 earned runs in 58 innings.

3. Braves 3B Chris Johnson and 1B Freddie Freeman each have six three-hit performances. Johnson went 3-for-4 on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Rockies 2