FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Rockies at Braves
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 24, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Rockies at Braves

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Colorado Rockies begin a nine-game road trip on Friday against the Atlanta Braves and hope to bring the offense that is hitting .344 at home - not the one batting just .251 away from Coors Field. The Rockies banged out 10 hits at home Thursday against San Francisco before rain suspended play in the sixth inning. Colorado faces an Atlanta team that has won four of its past five, the latest being a 5-4 comeback victory over Milwaukee on Thursday.

If the Braves have a lead in the ninth inning, Craig Kimbrel will take the ball looking to draw closer to John Smoltz’s franchise saves record. Kimbrel struck out the side Thursday for his 12th save of the season and the 151st of his career, drawing within three of Smoltz’s club mark. Colorado has scored 162 runs in 24 home games but just 95 in the same number of road contests.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (5-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Braves RH Gavin Floyd (0-1, 2.41)

Lyles looks to rebound from his worst start of the season in which he allowed six runs with six walks in 3 1/3 innings Saturday against San Diego. He has benefited from strong run support, as the Rockies have averaged six runs in his nine starts. Lyles pitched well in his lone career appearance against Atlanta, allowing two runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 frames.

Floyd has pitched well enough to win all three of his starts since coming back from Tommy John surgery, allowing one earned run in two outings and three earned runs in his one loss. He gave up one earned run (four total) in 5 1/3 innings Sunday at St. Louis. Floyd is 0-1 in three career games against the Rockies, surrendering 13 runs on 16 hits in 16 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado C Wilin Rosario is hitting .353 with three runs scored and five RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta’s bullpen has posted a 2.17 ERA this month, allowing 14 earned runs in 58 innings.

3. Braves 3B Chris Johnson and 1B Freddie Freeman each have six three-hit performances. Johnson went 3-for-4 on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Rockies 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.