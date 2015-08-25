Preview: Rockies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game series pitting two squads who sit a combined 42 games under .500, and the focus the final six weeks for both clubs is looking at players who can help produce better results in 2016. Two of those players take turns on the mound as the Rockies’ Chad Bettis returns from the disabled list to face Braves rookie Mike Foltynewicz.

Bettis made 13 starts in his third season before landing on the DL with right elbow inflammation in July, while Foltynewicz’s 17 appearances have been marked by an inability to avoid allowing homers. The Braves are getting good production from two-thirds of their outfield: Right fielder Nick Markakis is batting .333 in his past 32 games while center fielder Cameron Maybin has collected at least one hit in 15 of his past 17 contests. Atlanta won Monday’s series opener 5-3, snapping a seven-game losing streak while extending the Rockies’ ongoing misery. Colorado has lost 16 of its 22 games in August and 12 of its past 16 away from home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Root Sports (Denver), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (5-4, 4.88 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 6.06)

Other than a miserable 10-run, eight-hit effort in 2 1/3 innings July 7 against the Angels, Bettis pitched well before his injury, allowing three runs or fewer in five of his final six starts. His next-to-last start before getting hurt came against the Braves on July 12 in Denver, Bettis surrendering three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts for his fifth victory. The 26-year-old makes his 51st career appearance – all with Colorado – and has a 5.83 career ERA in 145 innings.

Foltynewicz has struggled in five starts since rejoining the Atlanta rotation in late July, posting a 7.67 ERA and allowing nine homers in 27 innings. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of potential, striking out seven or more hitters five times in his first six starts, but has surrendered 13 runs on 17 hits in his past two outings, a pair of 4 2/3 inning efforts against Arizona and the Chicago Cubs. Foltynewicz faced the Rockies twice in relief, giving up one run on four hits in two innings with four strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta C Christian Bethancourt, demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett after 29 games with the big-league squad, was summoned to Atlanta and started Monday. Bethancourt hit .327 in 52 games at Gwinnett, committing only three errors in 352 total chances.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez, who has slugged 17 homers since the All-Star break, left Monday’s contest with soreness in his right knee. Gonzalez left last Tuesday’s game against Washington with right knee inflammation.

3. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning homer Monday.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Braves 4