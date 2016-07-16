Preview: Rockies at Braves

The post All-Star break represents an opportunity for the Atlanta Braves to solidify the key components of their 2017 roster, and Mike Foltynewicz is one of the young talents squarely in focus. Foltynewicz takes the mound Saturday as the Braves host the Colorado Rockies in the middle contest of a three-game weekend series, coming off a career-high 10-strikeout performance Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

Atlanta fell 11-2 in Friday’s series opener, but second baseman Jace Peterson continues to produce, improving to .324 in 29 games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett in early June. Colorado won Friday for just the fourth time in 13 games but continues getting strong production from the middle of its batting order. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 in his 1,000th major-league game and is hitting .376 since May 23 – tops in the majors during that span. Third baseman Nolan Arenado drove in his National League-leading 71st run, and his 201 RBIs since the start of 2015 leads all major-league players.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (7-6, 5.65 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (3-3, 3.67)

Bettis got off to a good start in posting a 3.77 ERA through five April starts but has regressed since, allowing 51 earned runs in his past 13 starts (6.46 ERA) while opponents are hitting .336 and slugging .505. The 27-year-old leads the NL in hits allowed (128) and earned runs surrendered (64) entering the weekend, having given up four earned runs or more six times in his past nine outings. Bettis made one of his best starts of the season in his final outing before the All-Star break, beating Philadelphia on July 7 by allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The 24-year-old Foltynewicz dominated Chicago in the final game before the break, allowing five hits in seven shutout innings with no walks. The hard-throwing Foltynewicz has walked only three hitters in 15 2/3 innings since coming off the disabled list in late June, and despite giving up four homers in a 5-1 loss July 5 at Philadelphia, he allowed two earned runs or fewer for the sixth time in his past eight starts Sunday. The Illinois native received just 3.07 runs of support in his nine starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies are 9-1 against the Braves since June 11, 2014.

2. Atlanta closer and RHP Arodys Vizcaino left after throwing three pitches in the ninth Friday, grabbing his right side.

3. Braves pitchers uncorked five wild pitches Friday, one shy of the franchise record set in 1979.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Rockies 3