Big night for Gonzalez as Rockies rout Braves

ATLANTA -- Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez celebrated his 1,000th game with three hits and an RBI to spark the Colorado Rockies to an 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Turner Field.

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a walk, scored a run, drove in a run and threw out a runner at the plate.

Teammate Nolan Arenado reached base five times with two singles, two walks and once on a wild pitch following a strikeout. He scored twice and drove in a run to extend his league-leading total to 71.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Raburn put the game away with a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth off reliever Dario Alvarez. It was his eighth home run, the third as a pinch hitter.

Starter Jorge De La Rosa (6-6) was the beneficiary of the 10-hit outburst. The veteran right-hander broke a two-game losing streak -- during which his teammates produced only one run on eight hits -- by pitching six strong innings.

De La Rosa allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks, striking out two, and won the 99th game of his career.

Adam Ottavino (one-third of an inning), Boone Logan (1 2/3 innings) and Chad Qualls (one inning) had scoreless relief appearances.

The losing pitcher was Lucas Harrell (1-1).

Atlanta's Arodys Vizcaino, the fourth reliever used, left the game with an injury after throwing two balls to Arenado. Vizcaino called for the trainer and pointed to his right ribcage.

The Rockies jumped on Harrell for a run with two outs in the first inning as Gonzalez drove in run with a single.

Colorado added four runs in the third. Arenado had an RBI single to start the rally. The Rockies had runners at first and second when Trevor Story hit a nubber toward the third base line that Harrell and fired wildly to first. The two-base error allowed two runs to score and put Story on third, where he scored from on Daniel Descalso's sacrifice fly.

The Rockies made it 7-0 with two runs in the fourth. D.J. LeMahieu tripled in a run and scored on a wild pitch.

Harrell, who had given up only two runs in his previous two starts, left after 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs, five earned, on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts and two wild pitches.

The Braves scored in the fifth to cut it to 7-1. Ender Inciarte led off with a double and scored on a pinch-hit double by Brandon Snyder. Adonis Garcia followed with a single to right, but Snyder was thrown out at the plate by Gonzalez.

NOTES: Atlanta sent OF Hector Olivera to its Gulf Coast League team to begin a rehab stint. He is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett within the next week. Olivera is serving an 82-game suspension for violating the league's domestic abuse policy. The club has not decided whether Olivera will be given another opportunity in the major leagues. ... Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman had a cancerous growth removed from his back during the All-Star break. The surgery required stitches, but it will not prevent Freeman from playing. ... Colorado manager Walt Weiss said OF Gerardo Parra was making progress in his return from a high left ankle sprain that sent him to the disabled list retroactive to June 15. ... Atlanta placed C Tyler Flowers (broken left hand) on the disabled list and recalled C Anthony Recker from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... The pitching matchups for the second game of the three-game set feature Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-3, 3.67 ERA) against Colorado RHP Chad Bettis (7-6, 5.65).