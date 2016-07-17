Sloppy Braves let Rockies come back, win

ATLANTA -- The Colorado Rockies finally have a comeback victory.

Winless in their previous 43 games this season when trailing after seven innings, the Rockies scored three times in the eighth and once in the ninth for a 4-3 victory Saturday night over the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves aided the Rockies' comeback with three wild pitches and two errors in the final two innings.

Trevor Story tallied the tiebreaking run after a leadoff single against Jim Johnson (1-5) in the ninth. He moved around on two wild pitches and then scored when Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski couldn't handle shortstop Erick Aybar's one-hop throw on Mark Reynolds' grounder.

Carlos Estevez retired the Braves in order in the ninth for his fifth save. Boone Logan (1-0) got credit for the victory after pitching around a hit and a walk in the eighth inning.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz allowed just two hits through seven innings before tiring. He also drove in a run.

A single by Ryan Raburn, a walk to Reynolds and an RBI hit by Nick Hundley chased Folynewicz with no outs in the eighth. .

Hunter Cervenka threw a wild pitch to score the second Colorado run and the tying run scored on a throwing error by Braves second baseman Gordon Beckham after DJ LeMahieu beat out an infield single against Chris Withrow.

Foltynewicz, who was charged with the three runs, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five while throwing 107 pitches.

Rockies starter Chad Bettis allowed six hits and the three runs in 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking three.

Bettis held the Braves at bay after Pierzynski's two-run homer in the second inning until Foltynewicz picked on a 1-0 pitch for an RBI single with two outs in the seventh. Ender Inciarte had walked leading off and moved up on Pierzynski's bunt single against the shift.

Bettis retired the first five batters before a double by Ender Inciarte and soon the Braves had a two-run lead for Foltynewicz.

Pierzynski picked on a hanging 0-2 breaking ball in his wheelhouse and drove his first homer of the season into the right-field seats.

After giving up a one-out single in the first inning to LeMahieu, Foltynewicz retired 12 straight batters before an infield hit by Raburn and a walk to Reynolds in the fifth. Hundley grounded into a double play to end the threat.

NOTES: The Braves put RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, which he suffered on his third pitch of the ninth inning on Friday night. Vizcaino previously had been bothered by an elbow infection. LHP Eric O'Flaherty, who had been sidelined for a month because of right knee strain, was activated from the disabled list to take Vizcaino's spot in the bullpen. ... The three-game series concludes Sunday, with RHP Julio Teheran (3-8, 2.96 ERA) starting for the Braves against Rookies rookie RHP Jon Gray (5-4, 4.67 ERA). Teheran made the All-Star Game, but is 0-4 at home this season. ... The Rockies and Braves play four games in Colorado next week, starting on Thursday.