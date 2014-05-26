Braves hit 4 homers, win rubber match vs. Rockies

ATLANTA -- The Colorado Rockies’ streak of futility at Turner Field lives on.

The Braves hit four home runs and Julio Teheran stretched his scoreless streak to 15 innings as Atlanta continued its home domination with a 7-0 victory Sunday. With the Braves taking two of three in the weekend series, Colorado is still looking for its first series win in Atlanta since 2005.

Catcher Evan Gattis smashed two homers, and left fielder Justin Upton and third baseman Chris Johnson hit one each in support of Teheran, who allowed four hits and a walk over six innings.

“Hopefully we can win another series there,” Gattis said of the Braves’ four-game trip to Colorado on June 9-12.

The Rockies haven’t won a series in Coors Field against the Braves since 2010.

After winning the middle game Saturday, Colorado had hope for breakthrough in Atlanta. The Braves made sure it didn’t happen, though.

Teheran, coming off his second shutout of the season, struck out seven while improving to 4-3 and lowering his ERA to 1.77. The right-hander is 3-0 in his young career against Colorado.

The Rockies last won a series in Atlanta nine years ago, when they took two of three games. The Braves are 24-6 against them at Turner Field since, winning 20 of the past 25 games.

Teheran, who threw 128 pitches while blanking the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, pitched out of trouble in the first two innings, then breezed from there. He departed after 93 pitches.

“We didn’t want to stretch him out again, so this was perfect,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Colorado starter Franklin Morales, meanwhile, couldn’t keep the Braves in the ballpark. Gattis, boosting his homer total to 10, hit a solo shot and a two-run blast, while Upton went deep with a man on for his 13th home run of the season.

Johnson completed the long-ball onslaught with a two-run shot off reliever Nick Masset in the eighth inning, connecting on a 1-1 fastball for his second homer of the season.

It was the third career multi-homer game and second this season for Gattis, who returned to the lineup Saturday after missing four games with a virus. He hit two home runs at Philadelphia on April 14.

“I feel good,” Gattis said. “I was fine by Friday. We took an extra day pretty much as a precaution.”

Gattis picked on a 2-2 fastball from Morales (3-4) in the second inning and sent a high drive into the first row of seats in center field for his first homer. Then the Rockies left-hander left a 0-1 slider in Gattis’ wheelhouse with Upton on after a walk in the fourth inning, and the catcher sent a long drive to left field.

“He’s a big, strong boy,” Gonzalez said.

Upton’s homer, which chased Morales, came on a hanging 2-2 curveball after a walk to first baseman Freddie Freeman extended the fifth inning. It was Upton’s 10th homer of the season at Turner Field.

“Maybe we’ll wear white uniforms on the road and trick him,” Gonzalez said.

Morales allowed five hits and walked three, going just 4 2/3 innings in his shortest start of the season.

Anthony Varvaro pitched two perfect innings of relief for the Braves and Luis Avilan one, each striking out a batter.

The Braves held the Rockies to five runs and 18 hits in the three-game series.

“We had a couple opportunities early,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “We left four on in the first two innings. After that, (Teheran) settled in. ... He threw a lot of strikes, and there’s deception with his delivery.”

NOTES: Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup after missing three games with a swollen left index finger. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. ... The Braves outscored the Rockies 40-13 while sweeping a four-game series in Atlanta last season. ... The Braves had won 13 of the past 14 games against the Rockies in Atlanta before Saturday’s 3-1 loss. ... The Braves and Rockies play four games in Colorado from June 9-12. ... Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki’s 14th home run of the season Saturday was his first at Turner Field. It gave him homers in every present National League ballpark. ... The Rockies continue their nine-game road trip with a series in Philadelphia starting Monday. ... The Braves next play four interleague games with the Red Sox, two in Atlanta beginning Monday and then two in Boston.