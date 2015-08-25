Braves halt seven-game losing streak

ATLANTA -- Turner Field played small, almost like Coors Field, with four quick homers, but you could tell that the Braves were at home. They have rarely won away from Atlanta lately.

Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran steadied himself after giving up two Colorado homers, and the Braves snapped a seven-game losing streak compiled on the road with a 5-3 victory Monday night over the Rockies.

“It was nice to get a win,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It seems like a long, long time. ... Hopefully we’ll get rolling again here at home.”

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a homer, and first baseman Ben Paulsen, also a left-handed hitter, connected to start the second inning, but Teheran (9-6) allowed just two other hits in 7 1/3 innings.

“When he’s been successful, he’s been able to limit the damage,” Gonzalez said. “This might have been one of those times.”

Left fielder Jonny Gomes drove in three runs with a homer and single, and third baseman Adonis Garcia also went deep for the Braves off Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa (7-6).

“At this point, a win is a win,” Gomes said. “You can’t lose the value of slapping hands with each other when the game is over. That’s what it is all about. ... Julio drove the bus for us.”

A single by Rockies right fielder Brandon Barnes after Teheran departed scored an eighth-inning run, but Michael Bourn, a defensive replacement for Gomes, cut down Blackmon at the plate to keep it a two-run lead for the Braves (54-71).

“Bourn made a good throw, he had to to get Charlie, he runs real well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Bourn just made a real good throw and (catcher Christian) Bettencourt made a good tag.”

It was the third straight victory for Teheran, who was charged with three runs. He struck out five and walked one before departing after 108 pitches.

“You know it’s going to be tough against Teheran,” Weiss said. “He’s got a good slider, especially against right-handers. He had it working tonight.”

Left-hander De La Rosa worked seven innings and gave up five runs on nine hits while walking four and striking out three in his 104-pitch outing. He also committed two balks.

Braves right fielder Nick Markakis had three hits, including an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Right-hander Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth inning for his fourth save in as many opportunities, retiring the Rockies (49-74) in order.

Blackmon pulled a 1-2 fastball from Teheran down the right-field line for his 15th homer to open the game. It was the fourth homer leading off a game for Blackmon this season and the fifth of his career.

De La Rosa gave up a two-run blast to Gomes in the bottom of the first, the veteran connecting on a 2-1 cutter and depositing his sixth homer of the year into the left-field seats.

Paulsen homered leading off the second inning to tie the game. The blast to right field came on a 1-2 slider from Teheran and was Paulsen’s 10th home run.

The homers were the 20th and 21st given up by Teheran this year, but he got the lead back when Garcia connected in the fourth inning. De La Rosa hung a 0-1 curveball, and Garcia sent a blast over the center-field fence for his fifth homer of the year.

In the fifth, Gomes followed a double by center fielder Cameron Maybin with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez left the game in the fifth inning because of right knee soreness. The removal was termed precautionary by Weiss, who said there was a good chance Gonzalez would play Tuesday.

“No big deal,” the manager said. “Patella soreness. Just precautionary. ... That thing acts up every once in a while, but nothing serious.”

NOTES: The Braves made four roster moves Monday, recalling C Christian Bethancourt and RHP Sugar Ray Marimon from Triple-A Gwinnett, sending OF Eury Perez to Triple-A and releasing RHP David Aardsma. ... RHP Chad Bettis (5-4, 4.88 ERA) was activated from the disabled list by the Rockies, and he will start Tuesday against the Braves. ... To make room for Bettis, RHP David Hale was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 6.06 ERA) is the scheduled Tuesday starter for the Braves. ... SS Andrelton Simmons was out of the Braves’ lineup for the second straight game because of a sore knee. ... Rockies C Michael McKenry, on the 60-day disabled list with a torn meniscus, had knee surgery Monday in Denver. ... Colorado RHP Kyle Kendrick, on the 15-day disabled list because of shoulder inflammation, will throw a simulated game Tuesday.