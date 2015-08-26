Bettis, Rockies hold down Braves

ATLANTA -- Chad Bettis showed Tuesday that he didn’t lose his form during the month he spent on the disabled list.

The right-hander returned to win his first game since July 12, and second baseman DJ LeMahieu drove in three runs, helping the Colorado Rockies earn a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field.

“He did a great job,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Bettis. “He looked like he did before we put him on the DL.”

Bettis (6-4) logged consecutive quality starts before he was shut down due to right elbow inflammation.

He returned to pitch five innings and allow one run, five hits and two walks while striking out four. He also picked up his first career hit.

Bettis retired first baseman Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning. That was when Weiss removed him after 88 pitches, 30 of them in the final frame.

“I wasn’t going to let him go too long,” Weiss said. “He labored through the fifth, got through it, but the fact he hadn’t been out there for a while, that was about as long as I was going to let him go. He did a heckuva job.”

LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and scored a run. He now has 50 RBIs.

“He’s been getting clutch hits for us all year,” Weiss said.

The win ended Colorado’s four-game losing streak and its five-game road losing streak. Atlanta lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (4-6) pitched five innings and allowed four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He allowed four runs, all of them unearned, and lowered his ERA from 6.06 to 5.71.

“If we play a clean game behind him, he might have been pitching in the seventh inning,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I thought he was good, and I told him that.”

Atlanta got three shutout innings of relief from Sugar Ray Marimon and Peter Moylan before Matt Marksberry yielded a run in the ninth.

Trailing 4-1, the Braves had a chance to get back in the game in the seventh inning but were unable to capitalize. Colorado reliever Tommy Kahnle walked two batters, got a double play, and walked two more batters to load the bases. Left-hander Christian Friedrich struck out first baseman Freddie Freeman to end the threat.

“Friedrich got a huge out right there,” Weiss said. “We don’t ever want to see Freeman coming to the plate in a situation like that. Christian got a big out.”

The Rockies jumped in front with two unearned runs in the first inning against Foltynewicz. LeMahieu and center fielder Charlie Blackmon had back-to-back singles with one out. Blackmon’s hit extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado hit what appeared to be a double-play ball to third base, but it went under the glove of third baseman Adonis Garcia and allowed LeMahieu to score. First baseman Ben Paulsen followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to give Colorado a 2-0 lead.

The Rockies scored another pair of unearned runs to take a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

Garcia booted a routine grounder from catcher Nick Hundley to open the inning, and the Rockies loaded the bases when right fielder Matt McBride was hit by a pitch and Bettis walked. After shortstop Jose Reyes struck out on a high fastball, LeMahieu lined a 3-2 pitch into center field to score two runs.

Atlanta trimmed the lead to 4-1 with a run in the fifth. Right fielder Nick Markakis completed a 10-pitch at-bat by lining an RBI single up the middle to plate shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

“We had people on base with the right people hitting, but (the Rockies) just wiggled out of the situation,” Gonzalez said.

NOTES: Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play due to right knee soreness. He left the Monday game early, and manager Walt Weiss decided to be cautious. The Rockies dropped CF Charlie Blackmon from the leadoff spot to the No. 3 hole and put SS Jose Reyes at the top of the order. ... Rockies RF Brandon Barnes was a pregame scratch because of a stomach illness. He was replaced in the lineup by Kyle Parker, who went 0-for-4. ... Atlanta gave CF Cameron Maybin a night off in favor of Michael Bourn. ... Colorado RHP Kyle Kendrick threw a 45-pitch simulated game Tuesday. The club will determine when Kendrick will make a rehab start. He has been on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation since Aug. 1. ... Pitching matchups for the finale of the three-game series Wednesday: Colorado LHP Yohan Flande (3-1, 3.94 ERA) vs. Atlanta RHP Shelby Miller (5-10, 2.50 ERA).