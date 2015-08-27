Reyes sparks Rockies past Braves

ATLANTA -- Jose Reyes is starting to show some the offensive punch that made him desirable to the Colorado Rockies earlier this summer.

Reyes drove in two runs with a triple to complete a four-run seventh inning and spark the Colorado Rockies to a 6-3 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Turner Field.

“That was a big at-bat right there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s been grinding. He’s looking better and better. He’s starting to settle in.”

It was a big hit for Reyes, the shortstop who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in the Troy Tulowitzki trade on July 29. Reyes is now 25-for-97 (.258) since joining his new team. Reyes has a career batting average of .300 against Atlanta, but had been hitless in the first two games of the series.

“It’s always tough being uprooted in the middle of the season,” Weiss said. “He brings a lot of energy. Our guys rally around him and that was a big hit.”

The Rockies batted around to erase a 3-0 lead and send Atlanta pitcher Shelby Miller home without a win for his 18th straight start.

Colorado won two of the three games in the series and finished the season 6-1 against the Braves. It’s the first time the Rockies have two back-to-back games in Atlanta since 2002,

Colorado’s go-ahead rally started with first baseman Ben Paulsen’s double. He scored on an opposite-field single by third baseman Daniel Descalso, who went to third on a double by left fielder Brandon Barnes.

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon drove home a run on an infield single, a chopper that stayed in the air too long to give shortstop Andrelton Simmons a chance to make a play. Reyes followed with a triple that rolled to the wall in right-center field.

The Rockies added some insurance in the eighth. Left fielder Brandon Barnes hit a two-run homer, his second, off reliever Edwin Jackson.

The Braves hit back-to-back home runs to open the sixth inning. Left fielder Jonny Gomes connected for his seventh homer and third baseman Adonis Garcia followed with his sixth homer. Second baseman Jace Peterson doubled, which chased starter Yohan Flande. Reliever Simon Castro walked two to load the bases but retired center fielder Cameron Maybin on a ground ball to end the inning.

Simon (1-0) got his first major league win. Simon was one of five relievers used by Colorado, whose bullpen has gone four straight games and pitched 16 consecutive innings without allowing a run. John Axford pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 18th save.

“It’s good to see the bullpen protecting leads and putting innings down,” Weiss said.

Miller (5-11) allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings on nine hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Miller appeared to be in command and entered the seventh inning having retired 14 straight batters.

“He was nails and in the seventh inning ran into some bad luck,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “These are the type games you like to have Shelby Miller pitching ... a 3-0 lead and you run him back out there and feel pretty good.”

The Braves scored a run in the bottom of the first. Left fielder Jonny Gomes walked, third baseman Adonis Garcia singled and both moved up on second baseman Jace Peterson’s sacrifice bunt. Catcher Christian Bethancourt got the run home with a bat-shattering ground ball to shortstop.

The Rockies had chances against Miller in the first and second innings. They had runners on the corners with one out in the first and the bases loaded with no one outs in the second and could not push a run across.

The Braves, likewise, left two runners on base in the second and fourth when Miller could not deliver a two-out hit.

“We didn’t add on when we had a chance,” Gonzalez said. “We had some opportunities. We had the bases loaded a couple of times and didn’t get that two-out knock.”

NOTES: The Rockies gave 3B Nolan Arenado the night off Wednesday and moved 2B D.J. LeMahieu into the cleanup spot. LeMahieu has now hit in each spot in the lineup this season, making him the first Rockies player to accomplish the feat. The last National League player to do it was Will Venable for the Padres in 2014. ... Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He did not play Tuesday after leaving the game early on Monday with soreness in his right knee. ... Both teams take Thursday off. The Rockies continue their road trip with a three-game set in Pittsburgh. Atlanta hosts the New York Yankees in a three-game series at Turner Field.