Braves win on d'Arnaud's RBI in ninth

ATLANTA -- Chase d'Arnaud came through in dramatic fashion to make sure that the Atlanta Braves were not swept in a series at home by the Colorado Rockies for the first time since 1997.

D'Arnaud delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Braves a 1-0 victory that didn't waste a masterful pitching performance by Julio Teheran in his duel with Jon Gray on a sweltering Sunday at Turner Field.

"As long as we get the win, I don't care if it's me or the other guy," said Teheran, who is winless at home in 11 starts despite a 2.90 ERA.

Ender Inciarte singled leading off the Braves' ninth against Gonzalez German and moved up on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch. Then Jace Peterson drew a two-out walk to set the stage for d'Arnaud.

German (2-1) got a quick strike on a changeup, but d'Arnaud connected with a fastball and lined the winning hit into left field.

It was d'Arnaud's third hit of the game and gave the Braves just their third 1-0 walk-off victory in the 20-year history of Turner Field.

"I wanted to shorten my swing up," shortstop d'Arnaud said. "I think because I was taking my time loading, I was able to react a little quicker with the fastball inside and square it up."

Jim Johnson (2-6) got credit for the victory after inducing a double play to kill a threat by the Rockies in the top of the ninth. Johnson had taken the loss when the Braves blew a three-run lead Saturday night.

For seven innings, the game had been a brilliant pitching duel by Teheran, the Braves' All-Star Game representative, and rookie Gray of the Rockies.

Teheran, who remained 3-8 despite a 2.79 overall ERA, allowed three hits and one walk, striking out five.

"That's why Teheran is an All-Star," Rockies outfielder Brandon Barnes said. "He's got good stuff and he competes out there. Give it to Jon for keeping us in the game."

Gray matched Teheran pitch for pitch, allowing five hits over his seven scoreless innings. The first-round draft pick struck out eight and walked three, one intentionally.

"The first couple of innings I was kind of trying to find my groove, but then I got going," Gray said. "It was fun (going against Teheran)."

The Braves put eight men on base in the first four innings against Gray, but they lined into a double play and left seven stranded while going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

"Sometimes it takes a while to warm up even on this kind of day," catcher Tony Wolters said.

Gray had retired 10 straight batters before hitting Anthony Recker with one out in the seventh. Peterson walked an out later, but Gray struck out d'Arnaud on his 115th pitch.

Blackmon singled with two outs in the sixth for Colorado's second hit and moved up on a wild pitch before Teheran got DJ LeMahieu to bounce out.

Teheran rose to the occasion again in the seventh inning after Daniel Descalso doubled with two outs and Cristhian Adames walked, getting Barnes to bounce out on his 101st pitch.

"The heat was getting me at the end, but I was really focused in the game to give my team a chance to win," Teheran said. "I'm just happy the way we finished."

For the Rockies, it was a missed opportunity to complete a sweep in the first series after the All-Star break.

"When you have a chance, that is what you want to do," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. "But we're continuing to win series."

NOTES: SS Chase D'Arnaud staged a postgame concert with his band after Atlanta's 4-3 loss Saturday. ... Teheran threw the Braves' ninth wild pitch of the series, adding to an Atlanta team record. The total ties the most in the majors since at least 1913. The Angels had nine in a four-game series during 1994. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story, who leads all rookies in homers (21) and RBIs (57), was out of the starting lineup for a day of rest. He had a sacrifice bunt as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and stayed in the game. ... The Rockies return to Denver to face Tampa Bay in a three-game interleague series, which starts on Monday. Rookie LHP Tyler Anderson (1-3, 3.03 ERA) will pitch in the opener. ... The Braves begin a three-game series Monday at Cincinnati, with RHP Matt Wisler (4-8. 4.77 ERA) getting the start. ... The Rockies and Braves play four games in Denver starting Thursday.