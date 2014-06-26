Preview: Rockies at Brewers

The first-place Milwaukee Brewers host the struggling Colorado Rockies for four games beginning Thursday. Milwaukee, which leads St. Louis by 4 1/2 games in the National League Central, responded to a 4-2 loss in 16 innings Tuesday by salvaging the finale of their three-game series with a 9-2 victory over Washington on Wednesday. “It was nice to bounce back and get a win,” Scooter Gennett told reporters after hitting his first grand slam and recording a career-high five RBIs.

Colorado, which is 7-16 in June, lost for the eighth time in its last nine games after squandering a four-run lead in a 9-6 setback to St. Louis on Wednesday before embarking on a seven-game trip. Three of those losses came against the Brewers, who scored 28 runs at Coors Field last weekend. Milwaukee’s Wily Peralta opposes Christian Friedrich for the second straight turn after the former won his career-high fourth straight start - all on the road - in a 9-4 victory Saturday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Christian Friedrich (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (8-5, 3.02)

Friedrich allowed nine runs (four earned) and seven hits in six innings in his first major-league start since July 28, 2012, and was involved in one of the most bizarre plays in baseball history. The 26-year-old Illinois native uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded, allowing one run to score. When catcher Michael McKenry’s throw to the plate got past Friedrich, another run crossed and a third scored when the battery was late to notice the runner coming down the line.

Peralta yielded four runs (three earned) and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings for his first victory against the Rockies in four games (three starts). The 25-year-old Dominican made only one real mistake versus Colorado in allowing a two-run homer to Corey Dickerson, but Milwaukee led 9-2 at the time. Peralta, who is 6-1 with a 2.54 ERA in nine night starts this season, is 0-3 with a 4.21 ERA in his last four outings at Miller Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers have not been swept in their last 34 series and along with the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only teams in the majors not to get swept in 2014.

2. Colorado, which has the worst ERA in the majors at 4.89, has allowed at least four runs in 12 consecutive games.

3. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis was 2-for-19 in his previous four games before hitting his team-leading 14th homer and driving in three runs Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Rockies 2