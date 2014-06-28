Preview: Rockies at Brewers

After becoming the first team in the majors to record 50 victories, the Milwaukee Brewers look to continue their dominance against the Colorado Rockies when the teams reconvene at Miller Park on Saturday. Milwaukee has won all five meetings with Colorado this season while emerging victorious in nine of its last 12 overall. Ryan Braun provided the honors after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh before his walk-off RBI single gave the Brewers a 3-2 triumph on Friday.

“It’s nice to be the first one to 50 wins, for sure,” Braun said. “We’re excited with the way that we’ve played so far, but there’s a still a lot of baseball left.” The reeling Rockies likely aren’t too pleased after dropping 10 of their last 11 overall while being outscored 28-9 during a five-game road skid. Josh Rutledge highlighted his three-hit performance with a solo homer in the ninth, but the good vibes were quickly erased by Braun’s heroics.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), Fox Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jhoulys Chacin (1-6, 4.84 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-5, 4.01)

Chacin suffered his second straight loss after allowing five runs in six innings against St. Louis on Monday. The 26-year-old Venezuelan has permitted three homers in his last two contests after keeping the ball in the yard in his previous three turns. Chacin has yet to record a decision versus Milwaukee, but has limited the club to a .224 batting average in four career appearances.

After a pair of no-decisions, Garza didn’t receive any run support after a strong seven-strikeout performance in a 3-0 setback to Washington on Monday. The 30-year-old allowed one homer - his first since he permitted a pair on May 27 - and has yielded just eight in 101 innings this season. Garza registered his lone career victory versus Colorado in his last meeting after allowing three runs in 7 1/3 strong innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis is 6-for-18 with a homer and four RBIs in his last four contests.

2. Colorado 1B Justin Morneau is 13-for-29 in his last seven games versus the Brewers.

3. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez surrendered the homer to Rutledge, but his next save prior to the All-Star game will match Francisco Cordero’s franchise mark of 27 before the break.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Rockies 3