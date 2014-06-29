Preview: Rockies at Brewers

The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers go for a season sweep when they host the struggling Colorado Rockies on Sunday and will likely have to do it without a key cog in their lineup. Center fielder Carlos Gomez (.310 average) delivered a three-run homer in Saturday’s 7-4 victory, but left in the seventh inning after colliding with right fielder Ryan Braun. The Brewers are calling it a neck strain, but replays revealed Gomez’s head also made solid contact with Braun’s shoulder.

Milwaukee (51-35) opened up a 6 1/2-game lead on St. Louis - the largest advantage in any division - with its 10th victory in 13 contests while bringing its total to 45 runs in six victories over Colorado in 2014. The Rockies have lost 11 of their last 12 contests - including six straight on the road - as their major league-worst ERA rose to 4.94 with their starters posting an even higher number at 5.21. Milwaukee’s Yovani Gallardo is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in his last four turns and opposes Jorge De La Rosa, who could attract interest at the trade deadline should he pitch well for the next month, but will be hard-pressed to subdue the best team in the NL.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (7-6, 4.78 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (5-4, 3.23)

De La Rosa snapped a four-start winless streak (0-3, 8.20 ERA) after yielding five runs (four earned) and nine hits in seven innings of a 10-5 victory over St. Louis on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Mexican, who will make $11 million in 2014 and is a free agent at season’s end, has been bothered by a sore back, which could diminish his trade value. De La Rosa is 1-2 with an 8.06 ERA in six games against Milwaukee with Ryan Braun (8-for-11, two homers, nine RBIs, three walks) a tough out.

Gallardo received a no-decision after allowing one run and four hits while striking out five in six innings of the Brewers’ 4-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Mexican, who is 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five day starts this season, has struck out 25 and issued five walks in his last four overall contests. Gallardo is 0-4 with a 5.77 ERA in nine games against Colorado while struggling against Troy Tulowitzki (9-for-21, homer, four RBIs, four doubles) and Justin Morneau (6-for-10).

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez recorded his major league-leading 27th save Saturday and matched the franchise record for saves prior to the All-Star break first set by Francisco Cordero in 2007.

2. Colorado (35-46) is 13-32 since climbing to a season-high eight games over .500 on May 7.

3. Tulowitzki leads the majors with a .348 batting average with Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy (.336) second in the National League.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Rockies 2