Preview: Rockies at Brewers

The Colorado Rockies managed to lead the National League in runs a year ago despite numerous injuries to key players, and they appear poised to pick up where they left off. The Rockies look to build upon an impressive opener when they aim for a second straight win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Colorado clobbered 16 hits in a 10-0 victory in Monday’s season opener with Nolan Arenado (3-for-4, three runs, four RBIs) and Corey Dickerson (2-for-5, four RBIs) leading the way. The Brewers came out of the lopsided loss with concerns about slugger Ryan Braun, who left after five innings with soreness in his lower right side, literally adding injury to insult. “With these things, you always know more the next day,” Braun told reporters. “We’ll just see where it’s at in the morning. … Obviously, that’s not the way we wanted to start the year.” Arenado and Dickerson each homered and Troy Tulowitzki was 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored for Colorado in the opener, while Milwaukee made three errors.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Colorado RH Jordan Lyles (2014: 7-4, 4.33 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (2014: 8-8, 3.64)

Lyles hopes to get off to a solid start like he did a year ago, when he was 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA over six starts in April. The 24-year-old didn’t face the Brewers last season, but he’s 2-3 with a 3.64 ERA in seven games (six starts) against them, including a four-hit shutout in his last start of 2012. Lyles’ other two starts at Miller Park have not gone nearly as well, as he has allowed 11 runs (nine earned) over 11 innings in two losses.

Garza won just one of his six starts last April and is 10-10 with a 3.80 ERA all-time in the first month of the season. The 31-year-old beat the Rockies in the only meeting last season, improving to 2-3 with a 4.94 ERA in five career starts against them. The Brewers had to go to the bullpen early Monday, so they could use a deep outing from Garza, who went at least six innings in 20 of his 27 starts last season.

WALK OFFS

1. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind was 3-for-4 in his Brewers debut but is 1-for-7 all-time versus Lyles.

2. The Rockies scored double-digit runs only twice last season on the road and will try to match that total Tuesday.

3. Brewers OF Gerardo Parra, who replaced Braun in right field Monday, is 7-for-13 with three doubles against Lyles.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Brewers 4