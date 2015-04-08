Preview: Rockies at Brewers

The Colorado Rockies’ season is off to a promising start, although the same cannot be said for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rockies have outscored the Brewers 15-2 in the first two games of their season-opening series in Milwaukee and will aim for a three-game sweep Wednesday evening.

Colorado cruised to a 10-0 victory in Monday’s opener and rode that momentum to a 5-2 triumph on Tuesday behind a 12-hit attack that supported six strong innings from Jordan Lyles. Milwaukee has a total of 14 hits and also has committed four errors in two games, not to mention the disappointment of losing slugger Ryan Braun (rib cage) on Opening Day. Braun is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday, when Jonathan Lucroy - the fourth-place finisher in NL MVP voting in 2014 - will be seeking to snap out of an early 0-for-8 skid.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2014: 1-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2014: 17-11, 3.53)

Butler was limited to three starts last season due to arm and shoulder injuries and was generally unimpressive in his limited major league action. The 24-year-old walked seven batters in 16 innings and struck out only three, allowing opponents to bat .343 against him. Butler, who battled some shoulder fatigue late in spring training, will be facing the Brewers for the first time.

Peralta is coming off the best season of his career and hopes to get off to a similar start as last April, when he went 3-1 with a 2.56 ERA. He faced Colorado in back-to-back starts last June and gave up four runs in each outing, working 7 2/3 innings and six innings, respectively. Corey Dickerson and Justin Morneau each went 4-for-7 with two runs scored against Peralta last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki is 5-for-10 with four runs scored and two RBIs on the young season.

2. The Rockies’ bullpen - among the worst in the majors in 2014 - has yet to allow a run, giving up a combined two hits in five innings.

3. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind has been one of the team’s few bright spots this week, starting 4-for-7 with a walk.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Rockies 2