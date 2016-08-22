Preview: Rockies at Brewers

Nolan Arenado is flexing his muscle in a bid to work his way out of a slump. Fresh off belting a pair of three-run homers, Arenado looks to continue the positive momentum as the visiting Colorado Rockies vie for their fifth win in six outings on Monday when they open a three-game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 25-year-old Arenado was mired in a 1-for-16 skid before erupting for four hits in Sunday's 11-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, increasing his RBI total to a majors-best 104 in the process. Arenado isn't like to slow down on Monday if history is any indication, as he is batting a blistering .405 with seven extra-base hits in nine career encounters with Milwaukee. Speaking of the Brewers, they snapped a six-game skid on Sunday with a four-run uprising in the ninth inning of a 7-6 triumph over Seattle. Rookie Keon Broxton launched a pair of solo homers on Sunday and is 8-for-20 with three blasts, four RBIs and four runs scored in his last six outings.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (10-6, 5.29 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-13, 4.31)

Bettis recorded six quality starts in a seven-game stretch before Mother Nature intervened on Tuesday, limiting the 27-year-old to just three innings against Washington. Bettis owns a 4-0 mark in his last eight trips to the mound, yielding three runs or fewer in seven of those outings. He handcuffed Milwaukee in his lone career encounter, permitting a solo homer for his lone damage over 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win last year.

Nelson lost his sixth consecutive start on Wednesday after getting shredded for six runs on as many hits in five innings of a 6-1 setback versus the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Oregon native, who owns an 8.04 ERA in his last six starts, was taken deep twice by Chicago and has surrendered seven homers during his personal skid. Nelson has seen the bottom fall out since posting a 5-3 mark to end May, yielding 56 runs (45 earned) in 70 innings over his last 14 starts en route to a 1-10 mark with a 5.79 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun has driven in five runs in his last three games overall and is batting .326 with 11 homers in 57 career contests versus Colorado.

2. Rockies rookie LF David Dahl has hit safely in 24 of his first big-league 26 games.

3. Brewers 1B Chris Carter has four hits - including two homers - in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Brewers 4