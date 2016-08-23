Preview: Rockies at Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Chris Carter is one the least-known sluggers in the major leagues, even after securing the second 30-homer campaign of his career. Carter's latest blast raised his total to 120 over the last 3 1/2 seasons, and he will attempt to go deep for the fourth time in five games when Milwaukee aims to defeat the visiting Colorado Rockies for the second straight night on Tuesday.

Carter's shot into the second deck in left field highlighted Milwaukee's 4-2 win on Monday in the opener of the three-game series. The 29-year-old has a strong chance at surpassing his personal-best total of 37 homers, which he set while with Houston in 2014. The red-hot Charlie Blackmon (right big toe) of the Rockies is expected to return to the starting lineup after his injury once again limited him to pinch-hitting duties on Monday. Blackmon, who has missed four consecutive starts, was 26-for-54 with nine homers, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored during a 12-game hitting streak prior to being hurt.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (8-6, 4.69 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (7-10, 4.97)

Gray has been horrible over his last three starts, losing twice while allowing 19 runs - 18 earned - and 22 hits in 12 innings during the slump. The tough span comes after Gray gave up just two runs in 26 frames during a four-start stretch that included three victories. Gray is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 11 road starts this season.

Anderson pitched two innings of relief on Friday after leaving his start on Aug. 16 in the opening frame when he was struck by a comebacker. The batted ball left him with a quadriceps injury, but the 28-year-old is now close to full health. Anderson is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA in nine career starts against Colorado and has served up three homers to Nolan Arenado (6-for-20) while shutting down Carlos Gonzalez (1-for-14).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have dropped 12 of their last 18 contests to fall seven games behind St. Louis for the National League's second wild card.

2. Milwaukee SS Orlando Arcia went hitless in the opener and is 2-for-34 over his last 10 games.

3. Colorado placed Scott Oberg (blood clots in throwing arm) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Carlos Estevez from Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Rockies 4