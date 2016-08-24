Preview: Rockies at Brewers

The Colorado Rockies have lost the first two contests of their six-game road trip and are threatening to completely fall out of the National League wild-card race. The Rockies have lost 13 of their last 19 contests and stand seven games behind St. Louis for the second wild card entering Wednesday's series finale against the host Milwaukee Brewers.

Colorado led entering the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday before letting the game get away as Milwaukee staged a three-run rally - capped by Hernan Perez's go-ahead two-run triple - and added an insurance run in the eighth. The Brewers, who are well out of playoff contention, have won three consecutive contests after dropping eight of their previous nine games. Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado is hotter than lava as he went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer on Tuesday and is 9-for-13 with three blasts and nine RBIs over his last three games. Arenado is tied for the NL lead in homers with 33 and leads the majors with 107 RBIs.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, No TV

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (4-4, 3.69 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (9-6, 4.18)

Anderson escaped with a no-decision in his last outing after giving up five runs and eight hits in seven innings versus the Chicago Cubs. He is winless in his last three starts - he was ejected from one - after going 4-0 over his previous five turns. Anderson is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in four road starts this season.

Davies has produced back-to-back dismal performances, allowing 12 runs and 18 hits in nine innings. He lost both outings after putting together a 4-0 run over his previous six turns. Davies has walked just 31 batters in 22 starts and has issued two free passes or fewer in each of his last 12 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu (left wrist), who is tied for the NL lead in batting average at .344, sat out Tuesday after being injured on Monday.

2. Milwaukee SS Orlando Arcia recorded a pinch-hit double Tuesday to ignite the go-ahead three-run rally and improve to 3-for-35 over his last 11 games.

3. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon (right big toe) went 1-for-5 and struck out three times on Tuesday after missing four consecutive starts.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Rockies 4