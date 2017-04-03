Preview: Rockies at Brewers

After losing three key players to injury during spring training, the Colorado Rockies are eager to turn the page with Monday’s season’s opener against the host Milwaukee Brewers. The Rockies saw first baseman Ian Desmond (hand), catcher Tom Murphy (forearm) and outfielder David Dahl (rib) go down with injuries this spring but could still have the firepower to surprise in the NL West.

While Colorado hopes to have its trio of injured players back in late April, the Rockies appear to have the pieces in place to contend under new manager Bud Black. The Rockies are especially encouraged by their revamped bullpen, which added veteran Greg Holland to a proven group led by Adam Ottavino, Mike Dunn and Jake McGee. The rebuilding Brewers must contend with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs in the NL Central but hope to take a step forward with several new faces, including closer Neftali Perez. Milwaukee also has a pair of intriguing names at first base, where Eric Thames hopes to continue his success from the Korean Baseball Organization while holding off a challenge from 26-year-old Jesus Aguilar, whose stellar spring training stats earned him a roster spot.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (2016: 10-10, 4.61 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (2016: 9-3, 2.81)

Gray is set to become the team’s 18th opening day starting pitcher in 25 years after recording a Rockies rookie record with 185 strikeouts last season. The 25-year-old posted a 4.91 ERA on the road last season compared to a 4.30 ERA at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Gray received a no-decision against Milwaukee in his only previous start against the Brewers on Aug. 23, 2016, when he allowed two runs and struck out 10 over six innings.

Guerra ranked as one of the biggest surprises in the majors last season, when he became the Brewers’ most consistent starter as a 31-year-old rookie. He began this spring training with several strong outings but allowed a total of 16 runs (11 earned) over his final two starts against Oakland and Cleveland. “I was probably over-thinking a little too much out there,” Guerra told reporters. “Just trying to think too much to each hitter instead of just going out there and doing my thing.”

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies opened the 2015 season in Milwaukee and cruised to a 10-0 victory.

2. Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza (groin strain) will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado has hit the third-most home runs in the majors (83) over the last two seasons.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Brewers 5