Preview: Rockies at Brewers

After winning their season opener, the Colorado Rockies look to improve to 2-0 under new manager Bud Black when they continue their road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Mark Reynolds homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Rockies won on Opening Day for the third straight season.

In addition to Black earning a win in his debut with the team, Rockies closer Greg Holland notched a save in the 7-5 victory, which was his first game with the club. Milwaukee, meanwhile, committed three errors and watched starter Junior Guerra leave with a calf strain after three innings. The Brewers hope to bounce back behind Zach Davies, who led the team with 11 victories a season ago. The Rockies will counter with Tyler Anderson, who posted a 3.54 ERA to lead all Colorado starters in 2016 while pitching 114 1/3 innings - tops among all rookies after his debut on June 11.

TV: 7:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (2016: 5-6, 3.54 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (2016: 11-7, 3.97)

Anderson, a first-round pick in 2011, gave up three earned runs or fewer in 15 of his 19 starts last season. He allowed two runs in five innings and struck out 10 on Aug. 24 at Miller Park but took the loss in a 7-1 defeat. Anderson was 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in seven road outings but will look to silence Ryan Braun, who homered against him last year, and Jonathan Villar, who singled and doubled in that contest.

Davies opposed Anderson last year and allowed one run over six innings while striking out eight in the victory. He walked two batters or fewer in 23 of his 28 starts, although he also worked more than seven full frames only twice all season. One concern for Davies is that he served up 20 home runs, including 15 in 108 innings at Miller Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies already have six players on the disabled list, including 1B Ian Desmond (hand) and OF David Dahl (rib).

2. Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez struck out three times as part of an 0-for-4 performance on Monday.

3. Milwaukee 1B Eric Thames, seeing his first major-league action since 2012, knocked in a pair of runs in the season opener.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Brewers 3