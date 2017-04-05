Preview: Rockies at Brewers

The Colorado Rockies are not typically associated with strong pitching, but their efforts to fortify the worst bullpen in the major leagues last year has paid off nicely so far in manager Bud Black's first season at the helm. Already owning more wins over Milwaukee than they had in all of 2016, the Rockies seek a third straight victory Wednesday as they continue their four-game road series against the Brewers.

Colorado's team ERA of 4.91 was the fourth-worst mark in the majors in 2016, and its relievers showed even less resistance than the rotation did by posting a 5.13 ERA. The Rockies added Mike Dunn from Miami and new closer Greg Holland, who signed a one-year deal after sitting out last season to complete his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and the bullpen has been sharp in the early going - yielding only three hits and five walks over 8 1/3 scoreless innings. Travis Shaw has sparked Milwaukee's offense early on after spending his first two seasons with Boston, delivering a pair of doubles in each of his first two games while driving in a total of three runs. The Brewers' starting pitching has not followed suit, however, as Junior Guerra landed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf Tuesday after tossing only three frames on Opening Day while Zach Davies was tagged for six runs over 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday's 6-5 defeat.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (2016: 12-9, 3.87 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2016: 7-11, 4.86)

Chatwood broke out in 2016 after missing nearly two years due to Tommy John surgery and did most of his best work away from Coors Field, going 8-1 with a 1.69 ERA while allowing fewer than two earned runs in 11 of his 13 road starts. The California native didn't fare particularly well during his six exhibition turns despite going 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA, as he allowed batters to hit .295 against him. Chatwood did not face the Brewers last season but has won both of his career starts against them, permitting only three earned runs in 13 frames.

Peralta was Milwaukee's Opening Day starter last season but was demoted in mid-June after posting a 4-7 record and 6.68 ERA across his first 13 starts. The 27-year-old bounced back in a big way by going 3-4 with a 2.92 ERA over his last 10 turns, however, and he carried his strong performance over to the spring by allowing one earned run in 12 2/3 innings. Peralta blanked Colorado over six frames in a no-decision on Oct. 1 and is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado went 1-5 against Milwaukee last season, its lowest win total against any National League club.

2. Shaw's four doubles in his team's first two games is a club record, breaking Paul Molitor's previous mark of three at the start of the 1987 season.

3. Former Brewers 1B Mark Reynolds (4-for-7) and OF Gerardo Parra (5-for-9) are batting a combined .563 with one home run, three doubles and eight RBIs through their first two contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Brewers 3