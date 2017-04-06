Travis Shaw has settled in quite nicely for the Milwaukee Brewers, who look to secure a four-game series split when they host the Colorado Rockies in the finale Thursday afternoon. After ripping two doubles in each of his first two games with the Brewers, Shaw slugged a two-run homer in Tuesday's 6-1 win to get his new team in the win column for the first time.

Starter Wily Peralta gave Milwaukee a much-needed boost on the mound with five scoreless frames. Peralta will hand off to right-hander Chase Anderson, who has a 5.30 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rockies. Colorado had 22 hits through the first two games before it was limited to five in Wednesday's defeat and the top of the order continued its struggles. Leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon, second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and slugger Carlos Gonzalez - the top third of the lineup in each of the first three games - are a combined 4-for-35 with 10 strikeouts.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain (Colorado), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (MLB debut) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (2016: 9-11, 4.39 ERA)

Senzatela has dominated in five seasons in the minors, producing a 41-19 record and an ERA of 2.45 in 88 appearances (87 starts). He was 0-4 with a 4.61 ERA in eight appearances during Cactus League action, but he walked just three batters in 27 1/3 innings. The 22-year-old made seven starts with Double-A Hartford last season and was 4-1 with a 1.82 ERA.

Anderson made 30 starts for the first time in his career last year but actually saw his innings dip as 19 of those starts were five innings or fewer. He was solid down the stretch, however, posting a 5-1 mark and a 3.02 ERA after the All-Star break, which includes five innings of three-run ball in a no-decision against Colorado on Aug. 23. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is 8-for-23 with four homers and 10 RBIs against Anderson, who was 7-5 at home in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee on Wednesday claimed IF/OF Nick Franklin off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and designated RHP Michael Blazek for assignment.

2. Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds has three straight two-hit games to start the season.

3. Milwaukee hosts the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series beginning Friday, while Colorado opens its home schedule against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Rockies 4