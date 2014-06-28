Brewers 3, Rockies 2: Ryan Braun had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning as host Milwaukee defeated Colorado for the fifth time in as many outings.

Mark Reynolds singled to lead off the ninth against Matt Belisle (2-3) and advanced to second on Jean Segura’s sacrifice bunt. Scooter Gennett was intentionally walked and a passed ball moved the runners up a base before Braun followed two batters later by sending a first-pitch fastball into center field to plate Reynolds with the winning run.

Braun also gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead in unconventional fashion in the seventh as he was hit by a pitch from Adam Ottavino with the bases loaded. Jonathan Lucroy had an RBI single in the sixth and joined Khris Davis with a pair of hits for Milwaukee, which has won nine of its last 12 outings overall.

Josh Rutledge homered with one out in the ninth inning off Francisco Rodriguez (3-2) to forge a 2-2 tie. Rutledge collected three hits and scored on Brandon Barnes’ sacrifice bunt in the seventh for the reeling Rockies, who have dropped 10 of their last 11.

Michael McKenry had two hits and Tyler Matzek permitted one run on five hits in six innings in a no-decision for Colorado.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado C Wilin Rosario sat out Friday’s game with lower back tightness. ... Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse was in line to win his sixth straight start versus the Rockies before Rutledge’s homer in the ninth. He allowed one run on seven hits. ... Colorado has been outscored 28-9 during its five-game road skid.