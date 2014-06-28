Brewers 7, Rockies 4: Carlos Gomez belted a three-run homer before leaving with a possible concussion and Matt Garza snapped a three-turn winless streak as host Milwaukee continued its mastery of Colorado.

Ryan Braun contributed two hits, drove in a pair and scored twice, and Jonathan Lucroy registered three hits and an RBI for the Brewers, who have won all six meetings with the Rockies this season. Garza (5-5) allowed four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings as Milwaukee won for the 10th time in its last 13 games.

Jhoulys Chacin (1-7) yielded seven runs and a season-high 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings in losing his third straight start. DJ LeMahieu knocked in a pair, Drew Stubbs had three hits and an RBI, and Troy Tulowitzki drove in a run for the Rockies, who lost for the 11th time in their last 12 games and have dropped six straight on the road.

The Brewers jumped on Chacin early when Braun and Lucroy delivered back-to-back singles with one out in the first before Gomez crushed a 3-2 pitch out to center for his 13th homer. Braun sliced a two-run triple just out of Charlie Blackmon’s reach down the right-field line in the fifth and scored on Lucroy’s groundout to make it 6-0.

Garza limited the Rockies to a pair of hits until the sixth when Colorado recorded four straight singles - the last a perfectly-placed blooper into right-center by Stubbs - and Tulowitzki followed with a sacrifice fly. Lyle Overbay’s RBI single in the sixth made it 7-2 and LeMahieu’s two-run base hit in the seventh closed the gap to 7-4.

GAME NOTEBOOK: CF Gomez left in the seventh after his head collided with RF Braun’s shoulder on Ryan Wheeler’s double to right-center. ... Francisco Rodriguez struck out two in a perfect ninth to record his major league-leading 27th save, matching the franchise record for saves prior to the All-Star break first set by Francisco Cordero in 2007. ... Lucroy (.336) is second in the National League in hitting to Tulowitzki (.348).