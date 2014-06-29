Braun brings it again for Brewers vs. Rockies

MILWAUKEE -- As good as the Brewers’ offense has been lately, manager Ron Roenicke has been hoping that right fielder Ryan Braun would return to form.

Mired in a monthlong slump, Braun showed signs of turning things around Friday, delivering a walk-off RBI single in the ninth, then added two hits Saturday, including a two-run triple, as the Brewers beat the Rockies 7-4 at Miller Park.

Braun came into the game batting .231 in June but has a five-game hitting streak and is 12-for-36 (.333) at the plate in his last eight games.

He singled and scored in the first inning Saturday against the Rockies, then helped Milwaukee break the game open with a fifth-inning triple. Even his first out of the day, a line-drive fly to center in the second, was encouraging to Roenicke.

“I thought he had real good at-bats today,” Roenicke said. “It’s a real good sign. We need him to swing it the way we know he can, and the last two days have been really good.”

Braun also played center field for the first time in his career, sliding over in the seventh inning after colliding with center fielder Carlos Gomez on first baseman Ryan Wheeler’s double.

Braun and Gomez were both charging on the ball and it appeared that Braun’s shoulder caught Gomez near the ear. Gomez left the game and passed baseball’s concession examination and was listed as day-to-day with a strained neck.

“It was a solid impact,” Gomez said. “I felt tingling in my whole body. It’s really sore by my ear from the impact but nothing serious. We’ll see tomorrow how I feel. If I feel fine, hopefully I can play.”

Gomez got the Brewers off to a good start, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning off right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, who went 5 2/3 innings and gave up 11 of Milwaukee’s 13 hits, with a walk and four strikeouts.

“I’ve been trying to make good pitches,” Chacin said “My game is throw down, get ground balls. And I haven’t done that this year, especially my sinker. I’ve been missing too much in the middle of the plate. You can’t do that in the big leagues.”

Chacin (1-7) has lost three straight and allowed 15 earned runs over 17 2/3 innings in those contests.

”It was similar to some of his previous starts where he’s had some trouble early, then settled in,“ Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. ”Actually, for the most part, he ends up giving us some decent length, but the early damage has hurt.

“The pattern has been it takes him a little time to settle in. He’s had some trouble early on in his outings.”

The quick start on offense helped Matt Garza settle in.

The right-hander went 6 2/3 innings and gave up four runs while striking out four.

Seven of his nine hits came over the last 1 2/3 innings.

Garza had faced the minimum through five innings, getting help from his defense. But a couple of soft singles in the sixth loaded the bases for Colorado, which cut the deficit to 6-2 on center fielder Drew Stubbs’ RBI single and a sac fly from shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

After Milwaukee got a run back in the bottom of the inning on first baseman Lyle Overbay’s RBI single, second baseman DJ LeMahieu made it a 7-4 game with a two-run base hit up the middle.

Garza left the game with the bases loaded but left-hander Zach Duke ended the inning by striking out pinch hitter Brandon Barnes.

Left-hander Will Smith worked a scoreless ninth and right-hander Francisco Rodriguez atoned for giving up a tying home run the night before, pitching a perfect ninth inning for his 27th save of the season.

NOTES: Brewers SS Jean Segura left the game because of cramping in his left leg after reaching on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. ... Rockies C Wilin Rosario was back in the lineup Saturday. He sat out Friday after leaving Thursday’s game in the seventh inning because of tightness in his lower back. ... The game began with Miller Park’s roof half-closed in an effort to lessen the effects of shadows on the field. ... Jabari Parker, selected second overall by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in the NBA Draft, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday.