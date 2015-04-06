Rockies batter Brewers for Opening Day win

MILWAUKEE - It didn’t take very long for the Colorado Rockies to get into regular season mode.

The Rockies pounded out 16 hits, including home runs from shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and third baseman Nolan Arenado, and rolled to a 10-0 victory over the Brewers Monday, in front of a sellout Opening Day crowd of 46,032 at Miller Park.

“We’ve talked about it all spring long,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It makes it difficult on an opposing pitcher when a lineup that dangerous is stringing together tough at-bats ... and that’s exactly what we did.”

Colorado wasted no time getting to Brewers right-hander Kyle Lohse, who gave up three first-inning doubles and found himself in a 4-0 hole after left fielder Corey Dickerson smacked a 1-2 slider into the picnic area in right.

All that offense made things easy for right-hander Kyle Kendrick, who scattered seven hits over seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his first appearance for the Rockies. Colorado signed Kendrick to a one-year, $5.5 million contract after going 74-68 with a 4.42 ERA over eight seasons with the Phillies.

Kendrick was pressed just once all day, when Milwaukee loaded the bases in the second.

He allowed back-to-back singles by third baseman Aramis Ramirez and first baseman Adam Lind, then with one out, hit second baseman Scooter Gennett. That brought up shortstop Jean Segura, who bounced into a double play to end the inning.

“With our defense, that’s what we’re looking for,” Kendrick said. “We got ahead in the count and [catcher] Nick [Hundley] called a good change-up; Segura rolled it over and it worked out. That was all [Hundley].”

Colorado took advantage of Milwaukee’s missed opportunity and tagged Lohse for another two-run homer, this time on a 2-1 offering to Arenado, who tied a career high with four RBIs on the day.

And the situation just got worse from there for the Brewers. Colorado added two more in the fourth, finally chasing Lohse after an RBI single by right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs and RBI.

Lohse tied a career-high by allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits with two wild pitches and the two home runs in just 3 1/3 innings of work.

”I think I kind of got outside what I normally do,“ Lohse said. ”A lot of times I don’t pound guys in as much, and I got beat quite a bit in today. Part of that’s the game plan, trying to execute it.

“I just didn’t execute as well as I should have. The other part of it is just knowing yourself and knowing what you’ve got to do. I never got in sync, being able to make pitches, and it made for a long, short outing.”

He got little help, too, from his offense, which got into scoring position just once after the second inning.

Lind’s debut was one of the very few bright spots for Milwaukee; he finished the day 3-for-4 but did have one of Milwaukee’s three errors on the day.

“You don’t want to play this way anytime, but Opening Day? It’s disappointing,” Ron Roenicke said. “I thought we did a nice job in spring training getting ready for this.”

Ramirez singled in his first two at-bats while right fielder Ryan Braun went hitless in two trips and left the game after five innings, having strained his right side on a defensive play in the fourth inning.

He’ll be evaluated again Tuesday.

NOTES: Baseball commissioner emeritus Bud Selig threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Selig, who retired as commissioner earlier this year, owned the Milwaukee Brewers from 1970 until 1992. ... Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he is considering batting his pitchers eighth at some point this season. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa will begin the season on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. De La Rosa has been battling a groin injury for the last few weeks. He will make a rehab start Thursday and is eligible to come off the disabled list April 14. ... Brewers RHP Jim Henderson began the season on the DL with right-shoulder inflammation. The Brewers plan to have Henderson, their closer in 2013, begin the season later this month at Class A Brevard County and advance him as his shoulder gets stronger. ... Colorado has started each of the last four seasons on the road.