Rockies roll to second straight win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- If the Colorado Rockies can hit this well on the road, just imagine what they can do once they start playing at Coors Field.

For the second consecutive game, the Rockies’ offense collected six doubles, part of a 12-hit effort that resulted in a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Colorado will attempt to complete a series sweep Wednesday.

”What sticks out to me right away is I‘m really happy it’s on the road,“ said shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who had two hits on the night, including his third double of the season. ”First thing we would hear if we were at home is, ... ‘It’s a hitter’s ballpark and it’s at home, that’s why, wait until they go on the road.’

“So it’s been two games, but at the same time, it’s been two good games, and the best part about that is that it’s been on the road.”

After jumping on the Brewers in the first inning Monday, the Rockies needed a little bit of time Tuesday against right-hander Matt Garza, who made quick work of his first three innings but ran into trouble right away in the fourth.

Tulowitzki opened the frame with a double to right-center, then scored on a one-out RBI double by third baseman Nolan Arenado. Left fielder Chris Dickerson followed with another run-scoring double, this one through the hole at short.

Catcher Nick Hundley made it a 3-0 game with a hit up the middle before Garza retired center fielder Charlie Blackmon and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez to end the inning.

Colorado added another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Tulowitzki.

“They hit everything,” Garza said. “It’s pretty impressive. They were on a lot of stuff. It’s frustrating. I was feeling good, and all of a sudden, stuff wasn’t working.”

The Brewers were held scoreless through their first 14 innings this season and were in danger of tying the franchise record of 15, set in their inaugural season, but they finally got on the board in the fifth against Rockies right-hander Jordan Lyles.

Right fielder Gerardo Parra, getting a start in place of Ryan Braun, who was out with a strained ribcage, led off with a double to left.

The game then came to a frightening halt when a Lyles offering hit shortstop Jean Segura in the helmet. Segura crumpled to the ground, and Hundley immediately motioned to the Brewers’ dugout, but amazingly, Segura walked to first base under his own power and remained in the game.

“It didn’t look like it got too much of the cheek or whatever it was, but it hit almost all helmet,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s always scary when he’s down and not moving. It’s huge to not only not lose him, but he stayed in the ballgame, which is pretty good.”

Second baseman Scooter Gennett beat out an infield hit to load the bases, and Roenicke opted to go for a pinch hitter, summoning Logan Schafer to bat for Garza. Schafer chopped into a double play, though it did get the Brewers on the board as Parra scored on the play.

Milwaukee quickly added another on center fielder Carlos Gomez’s double, but Lyles recovered and got catcher Jonathan Lucroy to bounce out to the mound, ending the inning.

“We’ve got one of the best if not the best infield in baseball,” said Lyles, who went six innings of two-run ball, scattering five hits and striking out two. “So you’ve just got to do your part, try to get guys to hit the ball on the ground.”

The Brewers managed only six hits Tuesday, and they have only two runs total to show for 14 hits in their first two games, a surprising stat considering how well Milwaukee was hitting at the end of spring training.

“I really expected us to come in and swing well,” Roenicke said. “It surprises me we’re not.”

NOTES: Brewers RF Ryan Braun underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning on his right side, which he strained Monday in Milwaukee’s 10-0 loss to the Rockies. Braun was forced to leave Monday’s game after five innings and he didn’t play Tuesday, though he did take part in batting practice. Manager Ron Roenicke was optimistic that Braun would be available Wednesday. ... The Rockies won for the eighth time in their past 13 games at Miller Park. ... Colorado 1B Justin Morneau left the game after he was hit in the neck by a throw while running the bases in the seventh inning. Manager Walt Weiss said the move was mostly precautionary, and he expects Morneau to be available Wednesday.