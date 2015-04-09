EditorsNote: adds byline

Rockies complete sweep of Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Style points don’t count for much when it comes to winning games in April. Just ask the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies overcame a late rally by the Milwaukee Brewers to record a 5-4 win in 10 innings Wednesday night, securing a series sweep and a 3-0 start to the season.

“It’s great getting off to a start like this,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “We’ve had some tough history, especially last year. This is a different team. It’s a nice way to start.”

Pinch-hitter Wilin Rosario was the hero for the Rockies in the top of the 10th, hitting a 3-2 fastball from Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez over the wall in right field for a solo shot that gave the Rockies the lead for good.

“I just want to be positive,” said Rosario. “I want to play every day but I want to be focused. I want to win.”

Rosario’s homer was the Rockies’ 18th extra-base hit of the series and the decisive blow for an offense that has been clicking on all cylinders, racking up 38 hits and 20 runs in the three games against the Brewers.

“They’ve been swinging, man,” said Brewers starter Wily Peralta, who held the Rockies to two runs over seven innings. “They don’t miss anything. Any mistake you pay for. They’ve been really hot.”

The Rockies’ red-hot offense was supplemented by solid pitching throughout the series. Right-hander Eddie Butler started for the Rockies and went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits, a solid outing for a pitcher making his first Opening Day roster.

“His sinker was real good,” said Weiss. “He got a lot of ground balls. I thought he did exactly what we hoped he’d do.”

“It could have been better. I walked too many guys,” said Butler, who walked four while striking out five. “I just wanted to keep it close.”

First baseman Adam Lind struck first against Butler in the third inning, blasting a two-run homer to center to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead. It was the Brewers’ first lead of the series after dropping the first two games 10-0 and 5-2. Lind is now hitting .600 this year, and was batting third in the lineup Wednesday, the spot typically occupied by Braun, who is nursing a rib injury and did not start the game.

Colorado answered Lind’s shot with a run in the fifth and tied the score in the seventh on a solo homer by left fielder Corey Dickerson, which raised his batting average to .417.

With a runner on second and the score knotted at 2 in the top of the eighth, right fielder Carlos Gonzalez hammered a first-pitch fastball off the scoreboard in center to put the Rockies ahead 4-2. It was his fourth extra-base hit of the series, to go along with three of the Rockies’ 16 doubles in the series.

The lead held until the bottom of the ninth when the Brewers put together a rally against closer LaTroy Hawkins. Consecutive one-out singles followed by a fielder’s choice brought up pinch-hitter Braun.

“(Braun) had been getting loose,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “I didn’t think I was going to use him. But he had been getting loose, and said he felt really good, and that’s why we used him.”

With two outs and two runners in scoring position, Braun scored right fielder Gerardo Parra from third on an infield single, and center fielder Carlos Gomez followed with a seeing-eye single to score shortstop Jean Segura, tying the score at 4-4. The rally stopped short of a walk-off, however, as catcher Jonathan Lucroy ended the inning by striking out swinging. Lucroy has yet to collect a base hit this year, going 0-for-12 in the opening series.

Right-hander John Axford got the save in the bottom of the 10th, his first of the season, retiring the Brewers in order to secure the sweep. Hawkins backed his way into a win after giving up two runs in the ninth, with the loss going to Rodriguez.

NOTES: Brewers RF Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup on Wednesday night for the second consecutive game with a rib injury. Manager Ron Roenicke said Braun still feels tightness when swinging a bat and wanted to give him an extra day of rest with an off day on Thursday. Braun pinch-hit in the bottom of the ninth, picking up an RBI infield single. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau was reinserted into the cleanup spot for Wednesday’s lineup after manager Walt Weiss originally had backup catcher Wilin Rosario starting in Morneau’s place. Morneau suffered minor scrapes in Tuesday night’s game after being struck by a throw from Brewers SS Jean Segura. Morneau was removed from the game for precautionary reasons. ... The Brewers suffered their first three-game sweep by the Rockies since August 2012 at Coors Field. They have only been swept once by the Rockies at home, in 2009. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki looked to continue his hot hitting against the Brewers. He entered 5-for-10 in the series with three doubles. His career .412 average against the Brewers entering the game was the highest among active players (minimum 150 plate appearances). Tulowitzki was 1-for-4 Wednesday.