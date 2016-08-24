Braun's blasts help Brewers complete sweep of Rockies

MILWAUKEE -- Don't ask manager Craig Counsell to explain why his Milwaukee Brewers are so much better at home than on the road. He can't figure it out, either ... not that he's complaining, mind you.

The Brewers got six strong innings from right-hander Zach Davies and two home runs from Ryan Braun to finish off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-1 victory Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

"I didn't have an explanation for the road so I can't say I have an explanation for home," Counsell said. "But I think it just comes down to we're playing well; we're playing good games. Anytime you sweep a series, you're getting contributions from a lot of guys."

Davies (10-6) had lost two in a row coming into the game but relied on an improved change-up and scattered five hits and three walks over six innings.

The only blemish on his line was a first-inning home run by third baseman Nolan Arenado that gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

"I thought (it) was a good pitch," Davies said. "It was a 1-1 pitch off the plate but he's a big, strong guy with fast hands and he got to the ball. Looking at video and making sure you are sequencing the right way, you can get guys out. He is just one of those guys you need to focus on."

The homer was Arenado's 34th of the season and moved him at top the National League leaderboard, one ahead of the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant.

"It's nice to swing the bat well, but when you don't win, that's the ultimate goal right?" Arenado said. "So I'm not going to say it doesn't mean anything because I know I'll be able to sleep a little better knowing I'm swinging the bat like I know I can but it's tough knowing we got swept like this."

Colorado starter Tyler Anderson (4-5) struck out 10 while allowing three hits and a pair of walks over five innings.

"Anderson's been good every time out," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. "He really commands the ball well. He knows how to change speeds, navigate a lineup. He's very intelligent, he's been outstanding."

Anderson allowed a leadoff single to Jonathan Villar in the first inning but retired the next 10 batters in a row -- striking out the side in the third -- before permitting the one-out home run to Braun in the fourth, tying the game at 1.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Villar and added an insurance run in the sixth when Hernan Perez singled, stole third and scored on Orlando Arcia's safety squeeze. The bunt dropped just far enough from the plate for catcher Tony Wolters to leave it unattended, which allowed Perez to score.

"I had a big lead because it was a lefty," Perez said. "As soon as I saw the catcher go for the ball I went home."

Braun added his second homer, a two-run shot to center, in the seventh off left-hander Chad Qualls to give him 24 for the season.

The Brewers padded the lead with a walk from Perez and back-to-back doubles by Chris Carter and Domingo Santana.

In the three games at Milwaukee, Colorado's bullpen allowed nine runs over eight innings of work.

"We're struggling out there right now, but you just have to work through it," Weiss said. "We've got some young guys out that are very talented that are learning on the job. We've got some veterans that are searching for some confidence right now."

NOTES: Rockies 2B D.J. LeMahieu sat out a second straight game with an inflamed left wrist. He was available to pinch-run or serve as a defensive replacement but was unable to hit, manager Walt Weiss said. ... With a packed outfield, Weiss opted to give Gerardo Parra his first career start at 1BWednesday. ... Milwaukee sent three players out on minor league rehab assignments. INF Will Middlebrooks will serve as the DH Wednesday night for Class A Wisconsin while RHP Jacob Barnes will report to Double-A Biloxi on Friday and RHP Junior Guerra will start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. All three are expected to return after rosters expand to 40 players on Sept. 1. ... Brewers RHP Michael Blazek has been slow in his recovery from a right forearm strain but manager Craig Counsell wasn't ready to declare Blazek done for the season. Blazek has been out since June 14.