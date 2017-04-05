Parra, Reynolds lead Rockies past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- A youth movement is in full effect in Denver, but the Colorado Rockies improved to 2-0 thanks to big performances from their more experienced players.

Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds had three hits each while relievers Mike Dunn and Greg Holland worked perfect innings to lead the Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Tuesday.

Parra and Reynolds combined for half of the 12 hits collected by the Rockies' offense, and Dunn and Holland's outings helped preserved a strong start from second-year left-hander Tyler Anderson, who struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings.

"It's so early again to really put a label on this team, but I do like the fight in this group," said Rockies manager Bud Black, whose team is 2-0 for just the fifth time in the franchise's 25-year history.

Anderson got off to a good start, retiring his first four batters, but found himself in a 1-0 hole after allowing a double to Travis Shaw and an RBI single to Jesus Aguilar.

The Rockies wiped out the deficit in the third inning, tying the game on an RBI double by Nolan Arenado. Trevor Story followed by drawing a walk to load the bases against Zach Davies, and Parra cashed in with a double off the wall in center.

Milwaukee cut the deficit to a run in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run from Ryan Braun and a run-scoring double by Shaw. Anderson struck out Aguilar then escaped any further damage when Shaw was caught trying to score from second on Jett Bandy's base hit.

Davies retired Arenado to open the fifth, but he walked Story and gave up a single to Parra, bringing his day to an end. Milwaukee turned to right-hander Jhan Marinez to face Reynolds, who doubled down the left-field line to make it 5-3.

"You look at what those guys have done collectively at the bottom of the order: They've been huge factors for us in these two wins," Black said. "Two veteran guys who are looking to contribute. Parra is looking to bounce back from a year that, for him, was disappointing. He made a point to rectify that. Reynolds again had another great night."

Davies (0-1) was Milwaukee's most consistent pitcher a year ago but struggled to command his changeup Tuesday and allowed nine hits and three walks, with just one strikeout, over 4 1/3 innings.

"It was a strange game because there was a lot of soft contact that cost him really," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "There was also some trouble from just getting behind in the count a little bit in the third."

Milwaukee added two more runs in the sixth but couldn't get any closer.

Dunn struck out the side looking in the eighth and Holland slammed the door with a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.

"I didn't have a great feel for my off-speed pitches yesterday, for whatever reason," Holland said. "But today was a little bit better, command and the secondary stuff."

The Brewers finished with nine hits -- including two each from Braun and Shaw, who now has four doubles in two games. The Brewers, however, struck out 14 times and couldn't close the gap in the late innings.

"We left a lot of guys on base (Monday), and today we were a little better in that regard," Shaw said. "We were able to make two comebacks now in two days. That's a good sign that when we get down, nobody is going to fold up the tent and leave town. So hopefully it will turn here moving forward."

NOTES: Milwaukee recalled LHP Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace RHP Junior Guerra, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and is expected to miss at least six weeks. Suter appeared in 14 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 21 2/3 innings. ... The Rockies' bullpen has not allowed a run in 8 1/3 innings. ... Brewers OF Ryan Braun hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot in the fourth off Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson. Braun has 287 homers in his career.