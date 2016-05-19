Preview: Rockies at Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha will attempt to follow the lead of teammate Adam Wainwright and break out of his own pitching funk when he faces the visiting Colorado Rockies on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series. The Cardinals snapped Colorado’s five-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory Wednesday.

Wacha, a 17-game winner in 2015, has lost four straight starts for St. Louis, which has split the first two games of the series despite scoring three runs. Matt Holliday’s two-run double accounted for the only offense in Wednesday’s victory and marked the 11th multiple-RBI game of his career against his former team. The Rockies were blanked for the first time this season and fell to 5-18 at Busch Stadium since 2010. Jon Gray, who has struck out 24 while allowing 10 hits over his last three starts, will oppose Wacha in the rubber match.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (1-1, 4.71 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-4, 3.23)

It took 14 career starts but Gray finally earned his first major-league win with seven strong innings against the New York Mets last time out, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight. Gray deserved a better face in his previous two starts -- both on the road -- but Colorado supplied him with only one run in each. Gray worked seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball at San Francisco after fanning 11 in six innings at San Diego.

Wacha saw his losing streak stretch to four starts after he was touched for six runs (two earned) on eight hits over a season-low four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. He also permitted four runs over six innings in his previous turn versus Pittsburgh, ending a five-start stretch in which he yielded three runs or fewer. The 24-year-old Wacha has made three career starts against the Rockies, logging a 1-1 record and 3.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals RF Stephen Piscotty is 10-for-21 lifetime against Colorado and 16-for-41 in his last 10 games overall.

2. Rockies SS Jose Reyes, suspended through May for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, will report to the team’s spring-training facility Thursday.

3. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong is 8-for-20 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Rockies 3