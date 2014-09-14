(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Neshek’s save in Para 3.)

Cardinals 5, Rockies 4: Matt Holliday continued to torment his former team by homering for the second straight game as host St. Louis held on for its second straight victory over Colorado.

Matt Carpenter delivered a two-run shot and rookie Oscar Taveras added an RBI for the Cardinals, who lead Pittsburgh by 3 1/2 games in the National League Central. Shelby Miller (10-9) recorded his fifth straight quality start, allowing one run and five hits in six innings, and also drove in a run.

Colorado’s Wilin Rosario, Josh Rutledge and Michael McKenry drove in runs in the ninth before Pat Neshek retired Rafael Ynoa with a runner on second to notch his sixth save. Michael Cuddyer collected three hits for the Rockies, who fell to 0-5 on their six-game road trip while scoring three or more runs for the first time in 11 contests away from home.

Holliday, who is hitting .397 (10-for-20 this season) with 11 home runs lifetime against Colorado, drilled an 0-1 pitch into the grass over the wall in center field with two out in the first for his 18th homer - a solo blast. Pete Kozma walked with two out in the second before Miller drove him in with a double to left and Carpenter followed by driving an 0-1 pitch out to right-center for his eighth blast of the season and first since Aug. 17 to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

Ben Paulsen delivered a two-out RBI single in the fourth to end Miller’s scoreless innings streak at 17. St. Louis restored its four-run advantage in the sixth, when Yadier Molina singled and moved to third on Kozma’s infield hit with two out before Tavares improved to 6-for-12 as a pinch hitter by singling home Molina.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado starter Franklin Morales (6-8) allowed four runs and five hits in four innings. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau (.315), second in the NL batting race to Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.317), did not play after leaving Friday’s game due to left-side intercostal soreness and remains day-to-day. ... Colorado, which is a major league-worst 20-54 away from home, is on pace to register the worst road record in team history - which occurred when they went 25-56 in 2003.