Holliday powers Cardinals past Rockies

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Holliday spoke to his St. Louis Cardinals teammates in the locker room before Friday night’s game.

The left fielder’s bat then spoke very loudly in the bottom of the first inning.

Holliday unloaded the second-longest homer in the nine-year existence of Busch Stadium III, giving the Cardinals a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 5-1 decision over the Colorado Rockies.

With third baseman Matt Carpenter and right fielder Randal Grichuk aboard after a single and walk, respectively, Holliday jumped all over a 2-1 fastball from Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa (13-11).

The 467-foot homer was Holliday’s 17th of the year and his first since Aug. 31. It was just two feet shy of the longest homer in stadium history, his 469-foot clout on July 20, 2012, against Ryan Dempster of the Chicago Cubs.

“It’s fun when you catch one square like that,” Holliday said. “It’s one of the better ones I’ve hit.”

Holliday’s tape-measure rocket, which found the third deck in left field, snapped a 17-inning scoreless streak for St. Louis (81-67). It also paved the way for the Cardinals to wash the taste of three straight losses in Cincinnati out of their collective mouths.

That was one of the subjects Holliday addressed in the team’s pregame meeting.

“Whether we hit a lull or Cincinnati pitched well, we didn’t have the same intensity there that we had in Milwaukee,” said Holliday, referring to St. Louis’ winning three of four games last weekend over the Brewers.

“This is where we want to be. It’s mid-September and we’re in first place, starting a nine-game homestand.”

With ace right-hander Adam Wainwright (18-9) dealing, the Cardinals had little trouble maintaining their 2 1/2-game lead in the National League Central over Pittsburgh.

After yielding an RBI double to third baseman Nolan Arenado in the third, Wainwright gave up an infield single to left fielder Corey Dickerson. That was all for the Colorado offense as Wainwright retired the last 16 men he faced.

In tying the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto for the major league lead in wins, Wainwright threw 69 of 96 pitches for strikes over eight innings. He gave up six hits, walking none and whiffing eight.

“I just continued to make strides from my last outing,” said Wainwright, mentioning his 9-1 complete-game win Sunday in Milwaukee. “There were a lot of similarities. I was ahead in the count, threw all my pitches for strikes and trusted my defense.”

It was the fourth straight loss for the Rockies (59-88), who have scored just one run in their last 28 innings. They were blanked in their last two defeats at the New York Mets.

“I thought we had better at-bats tonight than in the New York series,” second baseman DJ LeMahieu said. “We had a lot of good at-bats where we made hard outs. But it’s frustrating when you’re not scoring runs.”

De La Rosa (13-11) gave up four hits and four runs, three earned, over six innings in absorbing the loss. He walked three and fanned six.

St. Louis’ other runs came on two-out hits. In the third, shortstop Jhonny Peralta singled home Holliday, who reached on an error by first baseman Justin Morneau and swiped second. Catcher Yadier Molina’s double plated Grichuk in the eighth.

But it was Holliday’s sharply-pulled homer that set the tone.

“I thought it was still going up when it hit (the seats),” manager Mike Matheny said. “It was hit as hard as any that I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

NOTES: St. Louis manager Mike Matheny announced that RHP Michael Wacha’s scheduled start in Sunday’s series finale would be skipped because of concerns about his fastball and mechanics. LHP Marco Gonzales will make the start. ... Colorado LHP Boone Logan (elbow) underwent season-ending surgery Thursday to remove a bone chip. Logan went 2-3 with a 6.84 ERA in 35 games. ... The Cardinals entered Friday night’s game with a 16-2 record in September home games dating to last year.