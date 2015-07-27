Preview: Rockies at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs attempt to rebound from a sweep when they begin a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday. Chicago allowed a total of 21 runs over three straight losses to Philadelphia in a set that featured a no-hitter by Phillies ace Cole Hamels.

The Cubs scratched out six hits in Sunday’s 11-5 setback that saw catcher David Ross pitch a perfect top of the ninth inning before leading off the bottom half with a home run. Colorado completed a 3-3 homestand with an emphatic 17-7 triumph over Cincinnati on Sunday. Carlos Gonzalez ignited a 10-run third inning with an RBI single and capped it with a two-run homer before launching a three-run shot in the fifth. The Rockies and Cubs met in Colorado during the first week of the season, with Chicago winning two of three.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-4, 4.62 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 3.66)

De La Rosa’s winless streak reached three starts on Wednesday as he escaped with a no-decision against Texas after surrendering six runs in six innings. Each of the 34-year-old Mexican’s last three victories have come on the road, the most recent being a triumph at Arizona on July 5. De La Rosa has yet to lose to Chicago, going 4-0 with a 2.32 ERA in 10 career games (six starts).

Hendricks also has gone three starts without a win, allowing a total of one earned run in a pair of no-decisions before a loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday in which he yielded five runs and seven hits in six innings. The 25-year-old Californian’s last triumph came on July 5 against Miami in the second of three consecutive scoreless outings. Hendricks is 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in two career starts versus Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 1B Ben Paulsen recorded a pair of firsts Sunday with four hits and two home runs.

2. Chicago is one of five teams with a winning record both at home (25-23) and on the road (26-23).

3. Gonzalez has belted two homers in two of his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Cubs 4