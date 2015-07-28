Preview: Rockies at Cubs

(Updated: UPDATES top 2 graphs with Tulowitzki trade)

The Colorado Rockies on Tuesday play their first game without shortstop Troy Tulowitzki when they visit the Chicago Cubs after the face of the franchise and five-time All-Star was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays late Monday in a stunning move. Colorado received four-time All-Star shortstop Jose Reyes and minor leaguers - including top pitching prospect Miguel Castro - for Tulowitzki and 42-year-old reliever LaTroy Hawkins.

Chicago was no-hit for the first time in nearly 50 years Saturday and was hitless through three innings Monday before erupting for six runs in the fourth en route to a 9-8 victory on rookie Kris Bryant’s first walk-off homer. Bryant’s blast off John Axford gave the Cubs double-digit hits for only the fourth time in their last 26 games and their highest run total since a 17-0 win at Cleveland on June 17. The Rockies are 3-6 since the All-Star break and dropped to 18-28 away from home as they began a seven-game road trip. Bryant’s game-winner overshadowed another huge night by Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez, who was 4-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers - giving him six blasts in his last four contests - and soon could follow Tulowitzki out of town.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Yohan Flande (0-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Dallas Beeler (0-0, 6.43)

Flande will make his 24th big-league appearance and 11th start but still is in search of his first win. The 29-year-old Dominican went 0-6 in 16 games (10 starts) a year ago but has worked exclusively out of the bullpen at the major-league level this season. Flande has made two starts and a relief appearance against the Cubs, going 0-2 with a 3.77 ERA.

Beeler will get another crack at the fifth spot in the rotation while waiting to see if the Cubs will acquire a more accomplished starter before the non-waiver trade deadline. The 26-year-old is making his fifth career start and third this season. He is coming off a rough outing on Wednesday, when he allowed five runs (three earned) in two innings at Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Monday for his first multi-hit performance since July 2.

2. Gonzalez is 11-for-17 with 12 RBIs over his last four games and has recorded five multi-hit efforts in his last six contests.

3. The Cubs have posted 10 walk-off wins in 2015, most in the majors, and are 22-17 in one-run games.

