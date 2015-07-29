Preview: Rockies at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs need a strong performance from their ace to spell an overtaxed bullpen and claim a series victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies. Left-hander Jon Lester takes the ball Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series in hopes of cooling off a Rockies lineup that has produced 32 runs in its past three games.

The Rockies didn’t have any trouble producing runs in their first game since trading star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki as former Cubs prospect D.J. LeMahieu had three hits and Nolan Arenado knocked in three runs in Tuesday’s 7-2 victory. Colorado is reportedly looking to make more moves with speculation surrounding outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and shortstop Jose Reyes, who has yet to appear for the team after coming over from Toronto in the Tulowitzki deal. The Cubs’ bullpen has had a rough series, blowing a three-run lead in the ninth inning Monday before Kris Bryant’s walk-off two-run blast and having to eat up innings Tuesday after starter Dallas Beeler lasted 1 1/3 innings. A typical Lester outing would help give them a break - he has pitched at least seven innings in five straight starts and 11 of his last 16.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (3-6, 4.77 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (5-8, 3.32)

Butler is set to make his second big-league start following a six-week stint at Triple-A, where he went 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA in six starts. The 24-year-old pitched well his last time out, holding Cincinnati to three runs over six innings in a no-decision. Butler doesn’t miss many bats, recording only 32 strikeouts against 33 walks in 60 1/3 innings this season.

Lester has turned things around after a rocky start to his first season with the Cubs, posting quality starts in four of his five outings this month. The 31-year-old has pitched to a 2.05 ERA over his last eight turns and allowed two runs over seven frames in a no-decision last time out against Philadelphia. Lester is facing the Rockies for the first time since 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. LeMahieu is 32-for-72 during an 18-game hitting streak, the longest active run in the majors.

2. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 on Tuesday for his fourth multi-hit game in his last eight contests.

3. The Rockies are 39-22 when scoring four or more runs, including 17-7 on the road.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Rockies 3