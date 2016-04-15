Preview: Rockies at Cubs

Both the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies have put up plenty of runs early in the season, but the Cubs have paired their powerful offense with a dominant pitching staff. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks hopes to continue that trend when he takes the mound for the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Rockies on Friday afternoon.

The Cubs lead the majors in runs per game (7.11) thanks to a power-packed lineup led by Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, who homered for a second straight game in Thursday’s 8-1 win over Cincinnati. The Rockies have a potent lineup of their own and put up a nine-run fifth inning en route to an 11-6 triumph over San Francisco on Thursday. Two of the most dangerous bats in the lineup belong to Nolan Arenado, who drove in 10 runs in the three-game series against the Giants, and red-hot rookie Trevor Story, who leads the majors with seven home runs. The difference between Colorado (5-4) and Chicago (8-1) has been on the mound, where the Cubs lead the majors in runs allowed per game (2.33) while the Rockies have surrendered a league-high 7.78 per contest.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (1-0, 4.38 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 2.70)

Bettis was roughed up in Arizona in his season debut, but he rebounded with a strong outing to beat San Diego on Sunday. The 26-year-old limited the Padres to two runs (one earned) and six hits over seven frames while striking out six. Bettis has pitched against the Cubs only once, facing one batter and inducing a double play in a relief appearance at Wrigley Field in 2014.

Hendricks earned the final spot in the rotation with a strong spring and picked up where he left off in his season debut Saturday at Arizona. The 26-year-old struck out five and held the Diamondbacks to two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Hendricks has been tough at home over the last two seasons, going 6-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 22 career starts at Wrigley Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez and 2B DJ LeMahieu each have hit safely in all nine games this season.

2. The Cubs have drawn at least five walks in five straight games and lead the majors with 53 bases on balls.

3. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon (toe) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Rockies 4