Preview: Rockies at Cubs

The Colorado Rockies shut down Chicago’s high-powered offense in the series opener, and they’ll probably need a similar pitching performance Saturday afternoon to take down the Cubs again. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta takes the mound to try to help Chicago avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season.

The Cubs entered the series leading the majors in runs per contest but managed only four hits in a 6-1 loss in the opener of a three-game set. They also were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, making four errors after committing an MLB-low two in their first nine games. The Rockies have won three straight and racked up double-digit hits in all three. They’ll be hard-pressed to continue that against Arrieta, who has won 13 straight decisions overall and is 18-7 with a 2.01 ERA in 33 home starts since joining the Cubs.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Christian Bergman (0-1, 12.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (2-0, 1.93)

Bergman worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen last season, making only four starts, and is getting his first after two relief outings this year. He was tagged for four runs and as many hits in an inning of work at Arizona before rebounding with two scoreless frames against San Diego on April 8. Bergman has faced the Cubs only once, tossing a scoreless inning of relief last season.

Arrieta didn’t have his best stuff last time out but still managed his 22nd consecutive quality start in the regular season. The 30-year-old allowed three runs on eight hits – including a pair of homers – over seven innings to beat the Diamondbacks, notching six strikeouts for the second straight start. Arrieta has had trouble in two previous starts against Colorado, going 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez has hit safely in 20 straight games dating to last season and has eight homers in 18 career contests at Wrigley Field.

2. The Cubs activated Javier Baez (thumb) from the 15-day disabled list Friday and optioned fellow INF Munenori Kawasaki to Triple-A Iowa.

3. Chicago is 8-0 when scoring four or more runs and 0-2 when putting up three or fewer.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Rockies 1