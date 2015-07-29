Rockies rout Cubs in first game post-Tulowitzki

CHICAGO -- Adversity brings out the best in the Colorado Rockies.

One day after a crushing walk-off loss and the trade of All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, the Rockies bounced back with a fast start en route to a 7-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

“We’ve done it all year, we’ve played some of our best games after our toughest nights,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “We talked before the game today, and I had a good feeling that our guys would play a good bounce-back game.”

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4, drew a walk and scored twice. He kicked off a four-run first with an RBI double, and the Rockies never trailed on the way to their second win in three games.

“DJ’s had a great year, he played in that All-Star Game for a reason, and he’s really establishing himself as a frontline player on both sides of the ball,” Weiss said. “He’s gotten a lot of big hits for us, a lot of big outs for us.”

Cubs starter Dallas Beeler (0-1) worked just 1 1/3 innings and took the loss. He saw his ERA balloon to 9.72 after giving up four runs on four hits while walking three and striking out one.

Rockies starter Yohan Flande (1-1) allowed one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three for his first major league victory.

“Every time I pitched in a game I’ve looked for that win, and I thank God for giving me the first one today,” Flande said through a translator.

Flande is 1-7 for his career through 24 games, including 10 starts.

Chicago (52-47) managed single runs in the first and seventh innings and lost for the fourth time in five games. Center fielder Dexter Fowler paced the Cubs’ attack with a 3-for-4 night.

“We just got off to a bad start, pitcher got off to a bad start,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “We have to do better offensively. There’s no getting around it -- that’s what it comes down to. ... (The Rockies) did not throw one of their best guys at us. We have to be able to take advantage of those moments better, and we did not.”

The Rockies (43-55) batted around in the first inning and produced four runs off Beeler -- three scoring before the first out.

LeMahieu opened the scoring with a double to deep right that brought home center fielder Charlie Blackmon. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez walked, and he and LeMahieu came home on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s double to left.

Arenado crossed home plate with one out as catcher Nick Hundley grounded to third on a fielder’s choice.

The Cubs got one run back after Flande walked two Cubs in the bottom of the first and right fielder Jorge Soler singled home catcher Kyle Schwarber from second base.

Colorado made it 5-1 with a single run off reliever Travis Wood in the fifth inning. LeMahieu tripled and scored on left fielder Corey Dickerson’s grounder to first.

Wood, who moved to the bullpen after serving as No. 5 starter earlier this year, worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on one hit while striking out six. He expects the Cubs to shake out their current rough stretch.

“(Maddon) warned us about it us early in spring, we’re going to hit a bad patch and we’ve got to battle through it and do everything we can and come out of it,” Wood said. “We’ll be better off, we’ll learn a lot.”

Cubs pinch hitter Chris Coghlan collected his 11th home run of the season -- a seventh-inning solo shot off Rockies reliever Gonzalez Germen.

The Rockies quickly got the run back. Cubs reliever Rafael Soriano gave up a no-out RBI single to first baseman Ben Paulsen that scored Dickerson from second, boosting the lead to 6-2.

Shortstop Daniel Descalso doubled home Paulsen to make it 7-2.

NOTES: The Rockies confirmed a six-player trade that sent SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto in exchange for SS Jose Reyes and young RHPs Miguel Castro, Jeff Hoffman and Jesus Tinoco. ... On Sunday and Monday, RF Carlos Gonzalez became the first Rockies player to hit multiple home runs in consecutive games since Vinny Castilla on July 8-9, 1995. ... Colorado sends RHP Eddie Butler (3-6, 4.77 ERA) against Chicago LHP Jon Lester (4-8, 3.32 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. ... The Cubs recalled RHP Dallas Beeler from Triple-A Iowa and optioned RHP Yoervis Medina to Triple-A. ... On Monday, 3B Kris Bryant became the second-youngest player in Cubs history to club a come-from behind home run as Chicago claimed a 9-8 victory. Ad Gumbert was 21 when he hit a walk-off three-run homer to beat Indianapolis 7-6 on July 25, 1889. ... The Cubs are among five major league clubs with at least 26 wins both at home and on the road.