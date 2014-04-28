Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks looked like they were breaking out of their month-long funk before a rough finish to the weekend brought on more questions about the offense. The Diamondbacks attempt to end a two-game slide when they host the Colorado Rockies for the start of a three-game series on Monday. Arizona had won three straight and looked well on its way to a fourth straight triumph before letting things slip away against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Diamondbacks held a 5-0 lead after three innings on Saturday but went the final 15 frames of the series without scoring to suffer a 6-5 defeat on Saturday and a 2-0 setback on Sunday. Arizona will need to pick it up to keep pace with the Rockies, who lead the National League with 140 runs scored. Colorado took two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin their road trip and piled up 24 runs in winning two of three against Arizona at home from April 4-6.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Franklin Morales (2-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (2-2, 4.50)

Morales has been sharp in each of his last two turns, allowing a total of two earned runs on nine hits in 13 innings while striking out 12. The converted reliever struck out a season-high seven in a win over San Francisco on Tuesday and is making a case to remain in the rotation when Jhoulys Chacin returns from the disabled list. Morales missed Arizona the first time around and does not have much experience against its lineup.

Miley looked to be turning a corner with a strong start at Los Angeles on April 18 but lasted only five innings at Chicago on Wednesday, surrendering five runs - three earned - on four hits and three walks. The 27-year-old has issued a total of 11 walks in 16 innings over his last three turns. Miley enjoyed his longest outing of the season at Colorado on April 6, allowing two runs in eight innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks are 2-13 at home.

2. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki is 0-for-8 in the last two games after reaching base safely in eight straight contests.

3. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 on Sunday to raise his batting average to .402.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4