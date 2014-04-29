Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies attempt to win three straight road games for the first time in more than a year when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game series. Colorado added to Arizona’s miserable start with an 8-5 victory Monday as Troy Tulowitzki recorded three hits and three RBIs, including the go-ahead homer in the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight, own the worst record in baseball at 8-21 and are 2-14 at home.

The Rockies have a pair of hot players in Nolan Arenado, who has an 18-game hitting streak - the longest active run in the majors - and Justin Morneau, who extended his streak to 12 with a two-run homer three batters after Tulowitzki’s blast. Colorado, which finished 29-52 on the road each of the last two seasons, is 7-8 away from home as it tries for its fourth consecutive series victory while boasting the National League’s top offense at 5.5 runs per game. Arizona rookie Mike Bolsinger is coming off his first major-league victory and opposes Tyler Chatwood, who was roughed up in his last turn and like Bolsinger will be making his third start of 2014.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Mike Bolsinger (1-1, 5.27)

Chatwood wasn’t around at the end of Colorado’s 12-10 setback in 11 innings to San Francisco on Wednesday after yielding five runs and three homers - equaling the number of long balls allowed in his previous nine starts. The 24-year-old Redlands, Calif., native didn’t begin his season until April 13 after suffering a hamstring injury in spring training. Chatwood is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA in three games (two starts) against Arizona, with both wins coming in 2012 - one in relief.

Bolsinger, who replaced Trevor Cahill in the rotation, allowed one unearned run, four hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings of the Diamondbacks’ 5-2 victory over the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday. “Every once in a while I’d look over and see my friends and family cheering me on,” the 26-year-old, who grew up eight miles from Wrigley Field, told reporters. Bolsinger yielded seven runs and seven hits in four innings of his first career start - an 8-6 loss at Dodger Stadium on April 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado LF Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-5 on Monday and is 2-for-19 in the first four games of the road trip; he’s 8-for-58 with 11 strikeouts in his last 15 contests.

2. Ten of Tulowitzki’s last 15 hits have gone for extra bases - five home runs and five doubles - and he has 14 RBIs over that 10-game stretch.

3. The Rockies, who last won three in a row on the road April 12-14, 2013 in San Diego, have won three of four against the Diamondbacks this season while outscoring them 32-16.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5