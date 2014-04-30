Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies try for their first four-game winning streak on the road since 2012 and a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Colorado (16-12) is 4-1 on its six-game trip after Tuesday’s 5-4 victory as Drew Stubbs, who entered in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement, hit a solo homer in the ninth and made a running catch near the wall in center to end the game. Troy Tulowitzki homered for the second straight contest and is 5-for-6 in the series.

The Rockies are receiving timely pitching and while their ERAs - starters, 4.40; relievers, 3.74 - aren’t sparkling, they complement the National League’s leading offense at 5.5 runs per game. Arizona has lost four in a row and is 8-22, including 2-13 at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks’ Josh Collmenter is coming off his first victory of the season and opposes Jordan Lyles, who was unexpectedly thrust into Colorado’s rotation out of spring training and hasn’t lost in five starts.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (3-0, 2.93 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (1-2, 3.38)

Lyles yielded two runs and six hits in seven innings but wasn’t around for the decision in Colorado’s 5-4 victory at Dodger Stadium on Friday. With Jhoulys Chacin (strained right shoulder) on the verge of making his 2014 debut after beginning the season on the disabled list, Lyles likely will stay in the rotation, with left-hander Franklin Morales returning to the bullpen. Lyles is 0-2 in three starts against Arizona, allowing 22 runs (17 earned) in 14 2/3 innings and a .411 batting average against.

Collmenter struck out five and allowed four hits in six shutout innings of Arizona’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Friday. The Diamondbacks’ 15th-round pick in the 2007 draft is 14-14 with a 4.02 ERA in 38 career starts as he makes fourth start since replacing Randall Delgado in the rotation. Collmenter is 2-1 with a 3.92 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 15 games (five starts) against Colorado and has generally kept Troy Tulowitzki (3-for-12, home run) in check.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado has a 19-game hitting streak - the longest active streak in the majors - after going 2-for-4 on Tuesday, while Rockies 1B Justin Morneau has hit in 13 straight.

2. Miguel Montero and Gerardo Parra are each 5-for-8 with two doubles against Lyles, with Montero recording four RBIs.

3. Colorado, which is 8-8 on the road after going 29-52 each of the last two years, last won four in a row away from home when it swept the New York Mets from Aug. 20-23, 2012.

PREDICTION: Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2