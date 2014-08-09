Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks try for their sixth straight victory over Colorado when they host the struggling Rockies on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series. Arizona prevailed 5-3 on Friday as Colorado fell to 2-19 in its last 21 road games and a major league-worst 17-40 away from home. The Diamondbacks’ Miguel Montero continued his assault on Rockies’ pitching with a three-run homer and has four homers and 13 RBIs in 10 games against Colorado this season.
The Rockies, who lead the major leagues in hitting (.279) — including an eye-popping .317 at home — are a different team on the road with a .238 average — third-worst in baseball. Arizona, which has won two of its last seven games, is 4 1/2 games clear of last-place Colorado in the National League West. The Rockies’ Jorge De La Rosa had a five-game winning streak snapped in his last turn and opposes Trevor Cahill, who is winless in four starts (0-2) since returning to the rotation.
TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (11-7, 4.27 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (1-8, 5.12)
De La Rosa yielded four runs and six hits while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings of a 4-0 loss in Detroit on Sunday to snap a seven-start unbeaten streak and fall to 4-5 with a 5.29 ERA on the road. The 33-year-old Mexican has made eight straight starts of at least six innings — one shy of matching his career high — and is 5-1 with a 3.53 ERA during that span. De La Rosa is 8-6 with a 2.65 ERA in 22 games (18 starts) against Arizona, including 0-1 with a 4.77 ERA in two starts this season.
Cahill received a no-decision after allowing one run and seven hits while striking out seven in seven innings — his best start of the season — in Arizona’s 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The 26-year-old Californian is 0-6 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts this season, but sports a more respectable 4.09 ERA in his last four turns. Cahill is 3-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) against Colorado, including three relief appearances covering three innings (one run, two hits) in 2014.
1. Diamondbacks rookie RF David Peralta on Friday stole home when he timed C Michael McKenry’s lazy toss back to LHP Rex Brothers, who fumbled it and could not get off a return throw. Peralta also drove in a run with a triple, doubled and scored twice to raise his average to .314.
2. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado is hitting .297 with zero home runs and 10 RBIs in 138 road at-bats compared to .274 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 168 home at-bats.
3. Arizona on Friday selected the contracts of OF Xavier Paul and LHP Andrew Chafin from Triple-A Reno and optioned INF Nick Ahmed and OF Roger Kieschnick to Reno.
PREDICTION: Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2