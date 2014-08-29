Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

Colorado dropped out of National League West contention long ago, but it might wind up staging its own race on an individual level. The Rockies conclude their seven-game road trip with three against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Friday as Justin Morneau and Corey Dickerson continue their quest for the NL batting title. Dickerson is hitting .315 - one point higher than Morneau - but must average better than four plate appearances per game the rest of the way to qualify.

“He swings the way I remember myself swinging when I was younger,” Morneau, the 2006 American League MVP, told the Denver Post about the 25-year-old Dickerson, who is in his second season. “He’s aggressive. It looks like every time he swings he believes he should hit a homer.” Arizona, which leads the season series 7-5, owns an NL-worst 27-42 home record while Colorado fell to a major league-low 19-47 on the road after dropping three of four in San Francisco. Rockies rookie Christian Bergman is coming off his first major-league victory and opposes Josh Collmenter, who snapped a four-game winless streak in his last start.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Christian Bergman (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (9-7, 4.05)

Bergman allowed four runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 7-4 victory over Miami on Sunday in his fourth major-league start and first since breaking his hand during his June 20 outing. “I just had to get a little bit of that extra energy out in the first inning,” the 26-year-old Californian told reporters. “I wouldn’t say I was nervous, just kind of the excitement of being back out there. And once I got that out, I just kind of settled in and tried to attack the strike zone and get some quick innings.” Bergman’s only career road start was a 5-4 loss in San Francisco on June 14 when he permitted three runs and eight hits in six innings.

Collmenter went 8 1/3 innings and yielded an unearned run and four hits while matching a career high with eight strikeouts in a 5-1 victory over San Diego on Friday. The 28-year-old Michigan native has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his last 10 turns - including five games in which he yielded one run. Collmenter, whose season high for victories is 10 set in 2011, is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in a pair of no-decisions against Colorado this season and 2-1, 4.39 in 17 games (seven starts) lifetime.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee claimed Morneau (14 home runs, 69 RBIs) off waivers from Colorado, but the two teams reportedly could not agree on a deal.

2. Arizona RHP Addison Reed has coverted 10 consecutive save situations - matching a career high - and is one shy of 100.

3. Rockies players have won eight batting titles in the 21-year history of the franchise, including Michael Cuddyer (.331) last season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 8