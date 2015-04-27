Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks look for better offensive production when they begin a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday. Arizona is coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Pittsburgh in which it scored a total of two runs.

The Diamondbacks were unable to get on the board Sunday as they suffered an 8-0 loss to fall to 1-4 on their eight-game homestand. Arizona was held to fewer than two runs in each of the losses while scoring eight times in its lone victory. Colorado is hoping to bounce back from a 5-4 loss to San Francisco in 11 innings on Saturday that snapped its three-game winning streak. The Rockies finished at 3-3 on a homestand that was reduced to six contests due to Sunday’s rainout.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (1-0, 2.40 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.00)

Matzek, who was slated to start Sunday, struggled with his control last time out - issuing six walks in five innings - but still only allowed two runs in a no-decision against San Diego on Tuesday. That outing followed a victory at San Francisco in which the 24-year-old California native yielded one run over six frames. Matzek made two starts against Arizona as a rookie last season, going 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

Anderson remains in search of his initial victory of the season despite allowing three runs or fewer in each of his first three starts. The 27-year-old yielded three runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his 2015 debut, two in six frames at San Diego and one over seven innings versus Texas on Tuesday. Anderson, who has struck out 16 while walking only four, went 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA in four outings against Colorado last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RHP Brad Ziegler made his 254th relief appearance for the team Saturday, breaking Jose Valverde’s club record.

2. Colorado LF Corey Dickerson left Saturday’s game after fouling a ball off his left quadriceps and is day-to-day.

3. Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin will throw his second simulated game Tuesday as he aims to return in early June from Tommy John surgery, which cost him the entire 2014 season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 2