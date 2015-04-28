Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks found a way to end their offensive woes in their last out, but continued their recent inability to win at home or defeat the Colorado Rockies. The Diamondbacks look to end a five-game skid to the Rockies on Tuesday when the National League West rivals square off in the second of three games in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks, who have lost four in a row overall and fell to 1-5 on their eight-game homestand following Monday’s 5-4 loss to Colorado, ended a 20-inning scoreless streak in the fifth inning of the opener. Offense hasn’t been nearly as much of a problem whenever Archie Bradley has taken the mound as Arizona has scored 21 runs in his first three starts despite facing the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Madison Bumgarner and Yovani Gallardo. The rookie right-hander will get his first look at Rockies slugger Justin Morneau, who matched his season total in homers and RBIs through 17 games with a three-run blast in the opening frame of Monday’s victory. Colorado won for the fourth time in five games, but it wasn’t all good news as the team placed closer Adam Ottavino on the 15-day disabled list with right triceps inflammation earlier in the day.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-2, 6.85 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (2-0, 1.45)

Kendrick ended a dreadful two-start run with an encouraging yet ultimately mediocre outing in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over San Diego as he mostly cruised through his first five innings before running out of steam over his last two frames. The 30-year-old Houston native, who gave up four runs in the no-decision, went 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against Arizona as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2007-14. Kendrick has struggled in particular versus Aaron Hill, who is 8-for-12 with four doubles against him.

Facing his third Opening Day starter in as many career outings, Bradley became the first pitcher in team history to start his career with three games of at least six innings pitched and two or fewer earned runs allowed when he yielded one run over six frames in Wednesday’s victory versus Texas. Control was a problem for the No. 7 overall pick of the 2011 draft, however, as he threw only 49 of his 92 pitches for strikes and issued five walks. Bradley has been dominant in his two home outings, winning both starts while posting a 0.75 ERA.

1. Over his last 28 games versus the Diamondbacks – dating back to the start of the 2012 season – Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki is batting .438 with nine homers, 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

2. Arizona, which is 4-8 at Chase Field, has been outscored 31-15 during its homestand.

3. Rockies manager Walt Weiss turned to RHP John Axford to close on Monday, but stated following the game that he may use RHP Rafael Betancourt in that role as well during Ottavino’s absence.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 2